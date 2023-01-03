It might be 2023, but the 1990s nostalgia is alive and well: two of the most iconic stars of that era are officially dating. Matthew Lawrence of Boy Meets World fame and Chilli, a member of the girl group TLC whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, confirmed their romance in January 2023 following Lawrence’s divorce from Dancing With the Stars star Cheryl Burke. Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 and the separation was finalized in September 2022.

The “No Scrubs” singer has reportedly been friends with the ’90s heartthrob for years before their friendship turned romantic around Thanksgiving of last year. Chilli’s representative Christal Jordan confirmed to TMZ that the couple spent Thanksgiving in Atlanta with Chilli’s family. “I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together,” Jordan told People.

Chilli was previously connected to Usher in the early 2000s after she starred in his music videos for “U Remind Me,” “U Got It Bad,” and “U Don’t Have to Call”. They dated from 2001 to 2003 and it was rumored that their breakup inspired songs on Usher’s Confessions album. She dished about the relationship after it ended saying, “Usher did the ultimate no-no to me....I will never be with him again, and that is that.”

Rumors first began swirling in August when Lawrence and Chilli were spotted on vacation together in Hawaii on a Waikiki beach. While they denied any type of romance at the time, fellow beachgoers told TMZ that the pair “got in the water together and shared some intense convos while chilling on beach chairs.”

The happy couple became Instagram official right before the new year with an adorable video posted on Dec. 30. Wearing matching snowflake onesies, the new couple danced to A-ha’s hit song “Take On Me.” Lawrence’s Boy Meets World castmate Danielle Fishel aka Topanga commented on the post saying, “This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️.” Chilli captioned the photo with three hashtags: #newyearsshenanigans, #onesiegang, #wecute.