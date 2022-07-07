Watch Backstreet Boys Recreate This Iconic Scene With A Schitt's Creek Star

If you’re partial to ‘90s boybands and hit Netflix comedies, the recent Backstreet Boys and Schitt’s Creek crossover is likely something you’ll appreciate. Following the boyband’s concert in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, Annie Murphy, known for her portrayal of Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek, met with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and recreated an iconic line from the hugely-popular Netflix series backstage.

McLean shared the clip on social media, along with the caption, “Omg I made a new friend @annefrances tonight in Toronto! Such an amazing genuine kind-hearted soul not to mention hilarious and talented. Hands down one of the best shows ever. #schittscreek thanks for being awesome.”

In the video, Murphy briefly reprises her Schitt’s Creek character, saying “Ew, AJ” — in reference to her much-loved line from the show, “Ew, David.” McLean then responds “I love it,” before the pair break out into laughter.

Murphy also later shared a photo of herself and McLean on Instagram, with the caption, “Like, what the f*** other face did I expect myself to make after 25 horny years of being the unofficial Mrs.McLean-Littrell-Carter-Richardson-Dorough?”

Naturally, fans of the duo were quick to comment on their Backstreet Boys and Schitt’s Creek crossover, with one user calling the clip “one of the most important videos I have ever seen.”

“My favourite band meets my favourite TV show! Absolutely epic,” another fan said of the video, while one user said the clip had inspired them to “rewatch Schitt’s Creek for the 149th time.”

Murphy wasn’t the only famous face to make an appearance at the boyband’s back-to-back Toronto concerts, as rap superstar Drake also joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in his hometown on July 2.

During his surprise appearance, Drake performed “I Want It That Way” alongside McLean and his fellow bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, much to the delight of the audience.