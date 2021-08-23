Becca Kufrin Dates Yet Another Controversial Man On BiP Season 7

The seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise will welcome a former Bachelorette to the beach: Becca Kufrin, who led The Bachelorette’s 14th season after getting her heart broken by Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Though it’s unclear when exactly she’ll show up, her arrival will undoubtedly be an emotional one: It’s her first time back on the franchise after getting engaged to her Bachelorette winner Garrett Yrigoyen, from whom she split in late 2020 after two years of dating.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she was co-hosting with Rachel Lindsay at the time. Though Kufrin declined to go into specifics about the breakup, she referenced Yrigoyen’s controversial social media history, including a June 2020 Instagram post in which he shared support for police in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

“It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it,” she continued. “We realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways.”

Hopefully Bachelor in Paradise will help Kufrin find a better match, though it’s not technically her first time on the show. In Season 5, she made a brief appearance to talk to Colton Underwood, who at that time had just competed on her season of The Bachelorette. The two shared a short, private conversation in which Kufrin gave Underwood some closure about why she sent him home, ultimately opening him up to a short-lived relationship with Tia Booth. Now, though, Kufrin will get to join the cast in earnest.

In the Season 7 trailer, she arrives on the beach and quietly says, “Surprise.” Later scenes show her connecting with Thomas Jacobs from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. “Every time I see you, I get so excited,” Jacobs says as the clip shows the pair dancing. Kufrin, meanwhile, says in a voiceover that “Thomas seems [too] good to be true,” but reveals during a date with him that she “can’t stop smiling.”

Seeing as Jacobs hasn’t yet arrived in Paradise either, it will likely be at least a week or two until Kufrin gets there. Whether or not the two will ultimately leave Mexico together remains to be seen, but clearly Kufrin has a thing for polarizing men.