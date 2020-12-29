13 Books Like Bridgerton, For Those Who Can't Get Enough Of The Regency Romance

Shondaland's Bridgerton debuted on Netflix just in time to salvage what was left of 2020. Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novel The Duke and I, the Regency rom-com series follows a young couple of schemers from their fake dating woes to falling in love. If you — like the rest of us — just can't get enough of Netflix's new series, these 13 books like Bridgerton will help fill the entertainment void that follows your marathon-watching session.

Bridgerton may be a Regency romance, but fans aren't flocking to the series for historical fiction alone. Daphne and Simon's manufactured attachment looks a lot like the fake-dating trope popular in contemporary romance, and the constant meddling from the main characters' family members will be all-too-familiar to romance readers. It's impossible to talk about Bridgerton without mentioning the cast's ethnic diversity, but it may surprise you to learn that there are plenty of historical romance novels focusing on characters of color.

Whatever your reason for loving Bridgerton, you'll find something on the list below that will satisfy your craving for more. All of the above tropes and more can be found on the list below. Here are 13 books like Bridgerton to read after you marathon-watch it:

1 'Slightly Married' by Mary Balogh Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon The first novel in Mary Balogh's Bedwyn Cycle, Slightly Married centers on Aidan: the second son of the prominent Bedwyn family, who has just made a promise to a dying comrade-in-arms that he will protect the man's sister, "no matter what." Aidan finds Eve living on a crumbling estate, which she will soon lose to her brother's heir. Entering into a marriage of convenience is the only way Aidan can rescue this damsel in distress from ruin, but what happens when the couple begin to feel real affection for one another?

2 'Written in the Stars' by Alexandria Bellefleur Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon This fake-dating Pride and Prejudice retelling centers on Darcy and Elle, two women who agree on only one thing: that their one date did not go well. But Darcy is tired of her brother setting her up on abysmal dates, and Elle needs a date for the holidays, so the two decide to fake a whole relationship to get a little breathing room. They didn't count on forming a real attachment, but there are some things you just can't predict.

3 'Ten Things I Hate About the Duke' by Loretta Chase Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Cassandra's boisterous nature has cost her plenty of friends, but now she must turn over a new leaf, thanks to her father's decision to only allow his younger daughter Hyacinth to marry after Cassandra ties the knot. Enter the Duke of Ashmont: a not-quite-reformed rake who used to be the object of Cassandra's affections. After making a scene in a small town — and compromising the heroine's claims to virtue in the process — the duke offers to marry Cassandra. But is becoming the Duchess of Ashmont the right answer? And if it isn't, what will Hyacinth do with the rest of her season?

4 'A Prince on Paper' by Alyssa Cole Underground Books $7.99 See On Underground Books When Nya returns home from New York City to Thesolo, she doesn't expect to walk right into a scandal. But that's exactly where she finds herself after spending the night with Johan: the bad-boy younger brother of Liechtienbourg's royal heir. Johan's got to keep the press heat off of his brother, and appearing to settle down with Nya is just the thing to grab the paparazzi's focus. No one has to know their relationship is fake... but what if it turns out not to be?

5 'A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem' by Manda Collins Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon A journalist butts heads with a detective in this romantic, Victorian mystery. Lady Katherine Bascomb's newspaper column specializes in sensational stories about men who prey upon women. But when unexpected fame arrives at her doorstep, Katherine flees... and witnesses a murder in the process. Now, she's thrust together with D.I. Andrew Eversham, a man who dislikes her column and distrusts her testimony, and they'll have to let bygones be bygones if they want to solve the case.

6 'A Week to Be Wicked' by Tessa Dare Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Minerva and Colin need to get out of town, fast, without arousing suspicion. They're normally at each other's throats, but they'll need to play nice if they want to convince everyone else that they're in love. Traveling hundreds of miles with someone you hate is hard enough, but how can you stand it when every inn has only one bed available?

7 'Take a Hint, Dani Brown' by Talia Hibbert The Lit. Bar $15.99 See On The Lit. Bar Career-minded PhD candidate Dani Brown wants a friend with benefits. Athlete-turned-security guard Zafir Ansari needs publicity for his children's charity. When a video of Zaf rescuing Dani from a fire drill goes viral, he begs her to be his fake girlfriend to milk the Internet publicity into cold, hard charity donations. Dani agrees, thinking she'll get a friend-with-benefits arrangement with Zaf out of the deal, but he has other plans...

8 'Rebel' by Beverly Jenkins Harriett's Bookshop $7.99 See On Harriett's Bookshop The first book in Beverly Jenkins' Women Who Dare series centers on Valinda, a free Black woman who travels to New Orleans to help formerly enslaved people in the aftermath of the Civil War. When Valinda's efforts mark her as a target, however, she turns to Drake, an architect-turned-soldier, for help. He shares Valinda's vision for the city, but when she receives a dreadful call from home, he begins to fall head-over-heels for his headstrong new ally.

9 'Temporary Wife Temptation' by Jayci Lee Amazon $5.25 See On Amazon Garrett Song wants to take over his family's lucrative fashion business, but he refuses to marry the Korean heiress his grandmother has chosen for him. Instead, he and his co-worker Natalie Sobol — who needs a husband in order to adopt her recently orphaned niece — devise a scheme that will get them both what they want. It's just supposed to be a fake engagement, but rom-com fans know it will be anything but fake by the time they're through.

10 'Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake' by Sarah MacLean Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon Ladies are supposed to follow the rules, but Calpurnia Hartwell has just come to realize that the rules have done nothing for her. Unmarried at age 28, Callie's time to find a husband is behind her. Now it's time for a pleasure-filled list of new rules to break all the old ones. She's going to drink, smoke, gamble, and ride astride a horse, but she needs someone to accompany her. Who better to become her partner in crime than Gabriel, the bad-boy Marquess of Ralston?

11 'A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby' by Vanessa Riley Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $15.95 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Patience Jordan knows her husband didn't take his own life, but voicing that opinion only leads the West Indian woman to an asylum. When a charity gets her a position as nanny to her own infant son, Patience leaps at the chance, even though it means working in the house of her late husband's brooding cousin: Busick Strathmore, Duke of Repington. He's trying to untangle the knot of the late Mr. Jordan's affairs, but the new nanny's presence is distracting him in all the right ways.

12 'A Duke in Disguise' by Cat Sebastian Amazon $5.99 See On Amazon Ash has made his own way in the world, free of family ties. The last thing he wants is for anyone to find out he's supposed to inherit a ducal title, but time is running out. Verity needs Ash to illustrate her steamy new book, and he's more than happy to oblige. But he can't help her keep her family from crumbling around her, not even if they fall in love. That's the problem, really: the two best friends are falling in love at the worst time imaginable.