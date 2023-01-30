There are many things that don’t impress Shania Twain — not even Brad Pitt. At least not according to her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Because, she sings, “You got the looks but have you got the touch?” But during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Twain changed her famous lyric on stage and namechecked someone else: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was in the audience at the time. Reynolds was honored by the special shoutout and reacted with laughter and applause. He also mouthed, “Oh my — me?”

During a press junket for Pitt’s new movie Babylon, he weighed in on Twain’s PCA performance and how he felt about the “From This Moment On” singer dropping his name for someone else. And, it turns out, he’s all for sharing the iconic Twain-bestowed spotlight.

In an interview with YouTuber Daniel Merrifield of The Movie Dweeb, posted to TikTok on Jan. 23, Pitt was asked about what he thought of the new mention and what he thought of Reynolds who “stole his thunder.” “He didn't steal it. I think we can share the wealth,” Pitt replied diplomatically. “Yeah, Ryan's a good egg, too.” He should know. Pitt made a cameo in Reynolds’ film Deadpool 2 at the lead’s request. Reynolds kills off Pitt’s character in the end.

“He deserves some love,” Pitt added of the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star. He then gave suggestions on who else Twain could namecheck next time including two of his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood costars. “I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler,” he said. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between.”

Though he didn’t explain why DiCaprio should be on Twain’s radar, he also called Butler “a good egg” later in the interview. “I worked with him in Quentin’s film,” the Ad Astra star explained, adding, “He stood out then. You could see he was heading places. And was [a] really good humble guy.”