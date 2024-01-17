Fans Think Bridgerton Might Bring Back This Divisive Character

Potential Bridgerton Season 3 spoilers ahead. With a new chapter of Bridgerton on the horizon, fans are busy theorizing what might be in store in Season 3 — including the return of the ever-divisive Theo Sharpe.

Print shop worker Theo (Calam Lynch) struck up an unexpected relationship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) in Season 2. However, their secret romance ended abruptly when Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) threatened to expose it.

In Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series, on which the Netflix drama is based, Eloise falls in love with Sir Phillip Crane (played by Chris Fulton on the show) — while the character of Theo isn’t featured at all, and is a creation of the streaming adaptation.

“Close Up The Theloise Chapter”

The prospect of Theo returning in Season 3 doesn’t sit right with some fans, many of whom would prefer to see Eloise’s story arc align with the original books.

Netflix is yet to confirm Theo’s presence in the forthcoming series, but eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Lynch’s (aka Theo) talent agency had tagged him in a tweet referencing Season 3, sparking rumors of the character’s return.

“I hope he isn’t back,” one Redditor said of the rumors. “For me, there was no chemistry between Theo and Eloise. I didn't care for that side storyline.”

Other “Team Philip” fans agreed, stating that if Theo does return, they hope show-runners will “close up the Theloise chapter” for good.

“I Hope Theo Comes Back”

Some fans appear open to a Theo comeback, however, claiming that his presence gave the character of Eloise more depth.

“I think their relationship showed that Eloise is capable of having romantic feelings for someone someday,” one Redditor also wrote.

“I hope Theo comes back!,” another added. “I’ve watched the show but not read the book. It seems like show Eloise is different from the book Eloise — and Theo seems like a better match for her.”

Fans will discover Theo’s future in the Bridgerton-verse in May 2024, when Part 1 of the much-anticipated Season 3 finally drops on Netflix.

Bridgerton’s third chapter will center on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — aka “Polin.”

Along with Jessie, Coughlan, and Newton, some of the confirmed returning cast members include Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), among others.