Since Bridgerton’s first season, the chemistry between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), the third Bridgerton son, has been captivating fans. Although the pair’s friendship hasn’t turned romantic (yet), Penelope has long been pining after Colin.

Luckily for Polin fans, the third season of Netflix’s romantic series will focus on their relationship. That’s right, Pen and Colin are finally getting together. But, of course, love is never easy in the Bridgerton world and there are bound to be a few stumbling blocks on their path to happily ever after.

One fan has a very good theory about some of the drama that might ensue — and it all centers around Penelope’s dance card.

Lessons In Love

Thanks to an official Netflix description of Season 3, fans know a few details about how Colin and Pen will go from friends to lovers — and it’s a little different from the Julia Quinn novel. Last season ended with a crushed Penelope overhearing Colin telling his friends that he would never consider wooing her shortly after the pair danced together.

“It’s the kind of dance where Penelope is like, ‘Oh my god, something’s going to happen,’ which makes it all the more devastating when it’s totally the opposite,” Coughlan said of the moment to Netflix’s Tudum.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The third season will begin with Penelope finally deciding to get over Colin and find a new suitor. So, when Colin returns home from traveling abroad, Penelope will be giving him “the cold shoulder”.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season,” reads the description. “But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

In other words, these two will probably be falling for each other while Colin is teaching Penelope how to flirt.

Dance Card Detective Work

Credit to the Bridgerton fans — they certainly know how to do some very detailed investigating. Ever since Netflix released the first images from the upcoming season, fans have been scouring the pictures for hints about what’s to come.

One fan found a very interesting clue — in an image of Penelope and Colin at a ball, the fan could just make out the words printed on Penelope’s dance card. (Traditionally, women carried dance cards at balls and suitors would reserve dances with them by writing their names on the card.)

“We seem to have on Pen’s dance card the classic waltz, quadrille, scotch reel, but two new dances stuck out to us… ‘Spanish Dance’ and ‘Mazerka’,” wrote the fan on Reddit.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/NETFLIX

“Theories are that dancing plays a pivotal role in the confidence lessons which makes sense because aside from chit chat at balls, dancing is when debutantes get 1 on 1 time with gentlemen,” the fan wrote.

“Does Colin teach Pen some sexy dancing and during their practice things get heated when they are close to each other?” they continued. “Perhaps Colin will then feel some type of way watching Lord Debling or whoever dancing with Pen because the dance is particularly flirtatious.”

According to the fan, these two dances may prove to be an important plot point in their budding romance because of just how saucy they are. Apparently, the Spanish Dance may be a chance for Colin to show off his new-found “swagger” that he has picked up on his travels.

Meanwhile, the Mazerka historically involved “exaltation, boldness, knightly gallantry and the most graceful devotedness” along with “impulse, majesty, enticement, and freedom from all restraint”.

Penelope’s Empty Dance Card

It’s worth noting that Penelope’s dance card does appear to be empty in the new image from Season 3. As hosts of the What a Barb podcast previously noted while discussing Season 2 of the show, Penelope’s dance card has always been empty because of her lack of suitors.

“It’s very heartbreaking, Pen’s empty dance card,” said the host. “My one hope for series three is I want to see it filled with Colin’s name over and over.”

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Netflix

However, there’s a decent chance that Penelope’s dance card will be filled before the end of the night — and hopefully, Colin’s name will appear on it for a few of those flirtatious dances.

Because Penelope and Colin shared a romantic dance at the end of Season 2 that led to their friendship falling apart, it would certainly be fitting if it was another steamy dance that ultimately brought them together.