Britney Spears shared a troubling message her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly told her on the first day of her controversial conservatorship. The legal arrangement began in 2008 and gave Jamie complete control over his pop star daughter’s personal and financial decisions until November 2021, when it concluded at Britney’s request following abuse allegations against Jamie and her management team. In a wild ride of a note posted to Instagram on March 15 — before Spears’ account inexplicably went down the following day — she reflected on the beginning of her conservatorship and spoke about whether she’d make the same career choices knowing the difficult road ahead.

Alongside a close-up image of Spears’ breasts in a bikini top, she penned a lengthy caption about everything from raising babies to her music career in a series of text screenshots. She began the statement reminiscing on feeling like a “freaking milk factory” while breastfeeding her two sons, Sean and Jayden. “I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk,” detailed Spears, who then revealed she was reminded of the experience after holding a new mother’s baby during a recent vacation to Maui.

The pop princess explained her motherly instincts quickly kicked back in as she held the baby, which led her to think about how unique it was to raise her kids in the midst of international stardom. “I had my boys back to back so I remember how strong my back had to be holding them when at one point I had 40 cars of [paparazzi] on my tail,” Spears wrote. “The strength you can hold is unbelievable when you are a mom!!!”

After further detailing her time holding the fellow vacationer’s child, Spears claimed kids are way trickier to understand than babies. She then switched gears and wrote about Jamie. “I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role ... I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget,” she said. “He said sit down in that chair... we’re going to have a talk.”

“He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on,’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me... I was never the same,” Spears continued. “13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!! I miss the deep angst of living in secret though ... I was so alive !!!!”

Spears made a connection between the two anecdotes through a reflection on passing time. “I still have the same boobs but a little bit wiser now,” she claimed, letting her followers know she doesn’t care how they describe her body: “Happy, glad, mad, ugly, pretty, bad, good ... They are all just motherf*cking words ... Here I am doing just that but it’s to make sense out of something.”

Then, she looked even further into the past and spoke about what she’d do if given the chance to launch her career again with the multi-platinum 1999 debut album ...Baby One More Time. “I mean if someone asks me ... if I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record,” stated Spears. “What the hell do you think [I] would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!! Everything happens for a reason ... I’m not so sure about that.”

After quoting the confident lyrics of Meredith Brooks’ 1997 hit “B*tch,” Spears concluded her note with what seems like a message to her family members — or anyone else who played a role in her conservatorship. “Who wants to play ??? What’s your name ??? Where are we going ??? Where are you from ??? Let’s go !!! Oh and F*CK YOU TOO,” read the post. “Pssss TAKE ME BACK LOL ????? LOL - It’s more like F*CK YOU UNTIL THE DAY I DIE !!!!!”