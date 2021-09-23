We Finally Know If Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Getting A Prenup

Octavia Spencer can breathe a sigh of relief because Britney Spears is getting a prenup. Roughly two months after the pop star’s attorney requested the removal of her father as conservator, supplemental legal papers were filed on Wednesday, Sept. 22, calling for his “immediate suspension.” According to the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer, this request was made in part so that Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari can begin crafting a prenuptial agreement following their recent engagement, which they announced on Instagram earlier this month.

“To all the reasons why immediate suspension always has been required, we now can add another essential one: as has been publicly reported, Ms. Spears recently became engaged,” the court papers state, per E! News. “With Ms. Spears’s consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement.”

Spears, 39, announced that she and Asghari got engaged in an Instagram video on Sept. 12. When asked whether or not she liked the 4-carat diamond sparkler, which was custom-made by Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer couldn’t contain her excitement. “Yes,” she responded enthusiastically before planting a kiss on her fiancé’s cheek. “I can’t f*cking believe it!!!!!”

It wasn’t long before Spears’ followers began inquiring about a prenup. “Make him sign a prenup,” Spencer reportedly wrote in a comment on Instagram that she has since apologized for. Several of the singer’s fans echoed the 51-year-old Oscar winner’s sentiment, urging the newly engaged pair to sign a legally binding financial agreement before exchanging their vows. “So happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup,” someone commented. “Get you a bullet-proof prenup,” another fan added.

So far, Spears — whose net worth is valued at $60 million — hasn’t responded to the comments encouraging her to get a prenup. However, Asghari joked that he wanted to get one to protect his assets in case the two ever call it quits. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories shortly after their engagement announcement. “Of course we’re getting an iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

The latest filing states that the couple can only start the prenup process with the “cooperation” of Spears’ conservator. But considering her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, has been on the rocks for years, he would need to be suspended from his role in order for them to move forward. “Given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests,” the filing reportedly states.

Spears’ father filed a petition to end the conservatorship earlier this month. Per the legal documents, he feels that the arrangement helped his daughter “get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order.” But now that she has publicly expressed her frustration with the 13-year-long conservatorship, he thinks the court should reconsider. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” his filing states. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”