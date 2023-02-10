Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?

It’s not known if the two have ever even met in person, and yet, their friendship remains a gift to her stans and You fans alike nearly two years later. The impact of their connection permeated into the new season of You in a very unexpected way, and there could be more Cardi on the show to come. If you too ship Pardi, then here’s a look back at Cardi B and Penn Badgley’s friendship timeline.

January 2019: Penn Praises Cardi B

During a 2019 interview to promote the first season of You, Badgley unexpectedly showed love to Cardi B, praising her outspoken social media presence. “I actually really appreciate people who have this sort of second nature relationship to [social media],” he said. “Cardi B is a great example of that... Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much.”

Oct. 19, 2021: Cardi & Penn’s Friendship Blooms

When the interview resurfaced in October 2021 and Cardi became aware of Badgley’s comments, she couldn’t help but let out her inner fangirl on Twitter. In fact, this was apparently the moment when the rapper realized just how famous she was (despite landing four number one hits already). “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!” she wrote. “OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” Badgley was seemingly stunned by her reaction, quote-tweeting Cardi’s post and writing a simple “I—” for emphasis.

After Badgley responded, Cardi decided to take her fandom a step further and change her Twitter profile picture to a chilling portrait of Joe. In return, Badgley temporarily switched his profile image to a picture of Cardi with blue hair. Netflix’s Twitter account also joined in on the fun, changing their Twitter bio to read, “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!” Fans listened, starting a Change.org petition to get Cardi the part she deserves.

Two Days Later: Cardi Comes Up With Ideas For Her You Character

From then, it was full steam ahead as Cardi started coming up with ideas on how to turn this lovefest into a guest-starring role on You. “So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion Week shutting it down!” she wrote. “I turn around and there stands YOU.” She then asked Netflix to finish writing the story, and while the show’s official writers have yet to comply, Netflix’s Twitter account responded with some very interesting ideas.

November 2021: Cardi Receives A Package From Joe

A few weeks after their social media love-fest, Cardi B received a package from the You team, who sent her a “Hello, You...” baseball cap and a personalized letter from Joe Goldberg himself. “Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you,” the message read, capturing Badgley’s character’s voice. “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced ... just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least.”

Cardi shared the gift on Twitter, but she did have concerns considering it was Goldberg who sent it to her — and because she had just moved to a new place. “How Joe found my new house adress ?” she jokingly captioned the photo.

February 2023: Joe Gets Down To “I Like It” On You

Spoiler alert: Cardi B does not appear on Season 4 of You — at least in person. But her voice is heard during the season premiere, which started streaming on Feb. 9 on Netflix. The rapper’s hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It,” plays in one of the opening scenes as Joe chops up a dead body — you know, just typical Joe Goldberg things. Despite the gruesome setting, Cardi was honored by the gesture and proudly announced that she was restoring her menacing profile picture of Joe on Twitter.

You showrunner Sera Gamble explained to Bustle why they chose to include “I Like It” on the show, attributing it to the pair’s ongoing bond. “I think we can take credit for that one, just in that we were throwing out a lot of different ideas, and I remembered that she and Penn have a lovely Twitter friendship,” Gamble says. “And I say this with so much love and respect for that song, it’s perfect to chop up a body to.”

However, this isn’t just a consolation prize for Cardi. Gamble still has plans to write Cardi a part at some point, telling Bustle, “She had pitched an idea where she'd be in the show, and I was like, well, in the meantime before we figure out how to make that come true, at least we can have her voice in the show.” Badgley also told Rolling Stone on Feb. 10 that he wants her to appear — but only if it feels right. “I wanted her to be in Season 4. But it has to work, you know?” he said. “How could she be anybody but Cardi B?” However, when the outlet proposed the idea that Cardi should end up being Joe’s killer, he seem interested. “I don’t disagree,” he said. Neither do we.