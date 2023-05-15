The former Bachelor and Coming Out Colton star, Colton Underwood, has officially tied the knot. As PEOPLE reports, Underwood married his partner Jordan C. Brown in a “romantic” ceremony in Napa Valley on Saturday, May 13. Dressed in custom Tom Ford, the couple walked down the aisle and exchanged vows in front of their friends and family. Speaking of the ceremony, Underwood explained that the pair “wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like.” He continued: “We recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

Meanwhile, guests were also treated to a “disco-themed pool party” during the three-day celebration, as well as a surprise performance by Stanford University's artistic swimming team. “We wanted to keep the energy going,” Brown said of the couple’s “fun” ceremony. “I like to host and bring people together. It's our wedding, but it's also a three-day party that we are throwing for our nearest and dearest.”

Underwood and political strategist Brown first met while attending a party in Los Angeles back in April 2021. Less than a year later, in February 2022, the couple announced their engagement.

As mentioned, Underwood rose to fame on reality television after appearing as a contestant in The Bachelorette Season 14 and later starred as the lead love interest in The Bachelor Season 23.

In 2021, Underwood opened up about his sexuality during an appearance on Good Morning America, telling host Robin Roberts: “I’ve run from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.” He continued: “I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me.”

Underwood later documented his coming out journey in Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, which followed the reality star as he learned to navigate his queer identity. The series was met with some backlash at the time, however, due to Underwood’s alleged history with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who previously obtained a restraining order against the Bachelor star and accused him of “stalking and harassing” her.