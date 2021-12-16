Tayshia Adams Calls Out Colton Underwood For Lying About Their Fantasy Suite Date

Tayshia Adams is calling out former Bachelor Colton Underwood for comments he made about their Fantasy Suite date on his Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. The 29-year-old reality star, who came out as gay on Good Morning America in April, revealed that he never wanted to go on the overnight date with Adams on his season of The Bachelor because he knew he was attracted to men. But Adams’ recent appearance on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast proves that she and Underwood remember that night very differently.

“Fantasy Suites in The Bachelor world is an overnight date and being labeled the virgin bachelor, everybody was so interested if I would lose my virginity in the show,” Colton said on his new Netflix series, which premiered on Dec. 3. “People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous. What people saw was like this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us, but in reality I didn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn’t want to put Tayshia through that.”

The former football player also revealed that even though he knew he was gay, he wondered if having sex for the first time would change anything. “I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep wanting to be straight,” he added. “Crossing that line was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other and I didn’t know which way that was gonna be.” He added that he “felt so bad” for Tayshia and didn’t “want to give her the wrong impression.”

“I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt,” Underwood recalled. “It was like 78 degrees in the thing and I was like sweating.” But according to Adams, that’s not true at all. “No. Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night. In case everybody was wondering,” she told Kufrin. “This has been said multiple times. It’s been said in his book, it’s been said on television, it’s been said on his show apparently.”

Adams clarified that Underwood slept in boxers that night because it was extremely hot in Portugal, where they filmed that week. “The door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation,” she explained. “It was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would’ve been in sweats and a sweatshirt.” To this day, Adams isn’t sure why the former Bachelor decided to lie about such an insignificant detail of their date — especially when they ended things on a positive note.

“I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends,” Adams said. “So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why would I lie?”

Still, it wasn’t Underwood’s comments about wearing sweats that were the most hurtful. To Adams, what she found most offensive was that he made her seem like a “pity case” even though she wasn’t the only woman he strung along over the course of his season. “First of all, I think it’s extremely rude,” she said, explaining that she’s not the only person he should feel bad for. “There’s other women who were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line,” she continued, “so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure.”