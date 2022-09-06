Courteney Cox's Holiday Videos Serve Peak Monica Geller Energy

As fans of the actor are well aware, Courteney Cox often keeps her 12 million Instagram followers updated with snapshots of her day-to-day life. And on Sept. 3, the Friends star shared a glimpse of her recent trip to Ireland and Italy’s Amalfi coast alongside her long-term boyfriend, musician Johnny McDaid, and let’s just say, it was giving major summer FOMO if you aren’y feeling it already.

The actor’s adorable Instagram video begins with the Scream star driving through Ireland, before transitioning into a clip of a bikini-clad Cox steering a boat through the Mediterranean. The holiday montage then concludes with a couple of selfies of herself and McDaid enjoying their European vacation together.

“Learning to drive in Ireland and on the open seas. Not good at either, but I ain’t worried ‘bout it….my instructor was hot,” Cox wrote in a caption of the clip, which has attracted more than 5 million views at the time of writing.

Followers were quick to comment on the actor’s recent vacation video, with one user writing, “imagine walking down your estate in Ireland and Courteney Cox is driving past.” Meanwhile, Friends fans also responded to the holiday clip, with one fan joking, “where is Chandler?” Another user commented, “Geller the sailor.”

As mentioned, Cox is a fairly regular Instagram user, and recently channelled her on-screen namesake Monica Geller on the social media platform, much to the delight of Friends fans worldwide. Meanwhile, the actor also recently teased the return of Ghostface with a terrifying new video amid filming for the hotly-anticipated Scream 6. In the creepy clip — captioned, “Does this B***H ever get tired?” — the infamous masked villain is shown making an appearance on Cox’s security cameras as she settles down to watch TV.

In Aug. 2022, Cox’s former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, also took to Instagram to praise her real-life bestie’s lifestyle brand Homecourt, revealing that she is “obsessed” with the brand’s hand cream.