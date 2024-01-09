Destiny’s Child Just Reunited For A Special Reason

Kelly Rowland’s husband just got the best birthday present of all time. The singer reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams to serenade her husband, talent manager Tim Weatherspoon, on his 50th birthday.

Rowland threw a star-studded soiree on Jan. 6 at Los Angeles’ Fleur Room, where the trio sang a melodic rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Weatherspoon. An insider told Page Six that it was the “highlight” of the event, which is to be expected. Afterward, his and Rowland’s sons, 8-year-old Titan and 2-year-old Noah, helped their dad blow out his birthday candles.

Wedding planner Tanja de Ruig shared a photo with Beyoncé from the party on Instagram, while actor Lance Gross posted a picture with Rowland and the birthday boy. Other A-list guests included The Weeknd, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and of course, Bey’s husband Jay-Z.

The Renaissance Tour Reunions

Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé performing "Say Yes" at the 30th Annual Stellar Awards on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams have stayed close friends since Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006, often hanging out in private. They have only reunited publicly on special occasions, including Bey’s 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and historic 2018 Coachella set. But in recent months, their reunions have expanded to include previous alumni from the group.

The trio came together with former Destiny’s Child members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson backstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour show in their shared hometown of Houston. The only member missing was Farrah Franklin, who was a part of the group for just six months in 2003.

Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams in 2002. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The reunion was captured for Bey’s Renaissance film, with the singer explaining in a voiceover that it marked the first time all five of them had been in the same room in many years. “It was like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing,” she said.

That healing did them good, as all five of them reunited once again just two months later for the Renaissance film premiere in Los Angeles.

Luckett reflected on their reunion after New Year’s Day, calling it “hands down my favorite moment of 2023” while sharing a backstage photo of the quintet. “The love, the joy, the prayer, the healing,” she wrote on Instagram. “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.”