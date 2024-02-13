The tension between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon has been a major part of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season. So, when fans caught a glimpse of a two-on-one date in Week 4’s teasers, they were obviously excited. But ultimately, the trio’s outing wasn’t the most dramatic part of the Feb. 12 episode.

To recap: When Joey brought Maria and Sydney out for a boat trip around Malta, he wanted to get to the bottom of their beef and the bullying accusations. But as he told the camera, the date left him “more confused than [he] was before.”

It made Joey worry about lingering drama. “If I choose Maria, and everything that Sydney’s saying was true, no way it gets left behind,” he said.

A Controversial Rose

After choosing Maria during dinner (fittingly followed by a live performance of “Ave Maria”), the tension increased among the remaining women. Lea Cayanan, in particular, was upset to see Sydney go — doubly so when her fellow contestants welcomed Maria back into the fold. She even accused Madina Alam of “switch[ing] up” and being kind to Maria, and later told Joey she was “shocked” that Sydney went home.

The cold reception was too much for Maria, who walked away from the group’s Malta home in tears. “I just want to go home,” she said. “I hate this. I don’t care. Give someone else my rose. I’ll tell Joey right now. I’m leaving.”

Disney/John Fleenor

In classic Bachelor cliffhanger fashion, the episode ended there. Fortunately, there’s another episode less than 24 hours away due to a schedule change. But if you can’t wait that long, there are reports about whether Maria goes home on The Bachelor. Spoilers ahead!

Maria’s Bachelor Spoilers

As usual, leaks about Maria’s fate on The Bachelor come from blogger and podcaster Reality Steve. While his report about Joey’s season doesn’t specifically mention the cliffhanger, he writes that Maria continues her journey, and reportedly gets a “Pretty Woman” date (the one where a lucky contestant gets to go on a shopping spree), a good sign that her and Joey’s relationship stays on course.

Need another piece of evidence that Maria sticks around? There’s a clip of her on that apparent one-on-one in Joey’s season trailer released a few weeks ago.

ABC

After that, Maria reportedly makes it to Hometowns with Joey. However, Reality Steve writes that she is eliminated before Fantasy Suites in Tulum, Mexico — so she doesn’t go on to win the final rose.

However, several viewers have already expressed their hopes that Maria will go on to Bachelor in Paradise.