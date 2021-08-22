Dua Lipa Owned Her Leo Energy In Her Birthday Instagram Post

Dua Lipa showed herself some love for her Aug. 22 birthday post, and sent Leo season out with a bang along the way. The “Levitating” singer just had a pretty big 25th year, which saw her bring home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia — so naturally, there was no better way to celebrate than by harnessing some of the summer sign’s bold, fiery energy as she starts another journey around the sun.

“I’m a leo, can’t u tell,” Lipa captioned her Instagram post, in which she sported a vibrant fuzzy hat and navy suit with multicolor polka dots, open to show off the bra below. Additional photos from the day featured a bouquet of pink balloons and holographic partyware for an adorable cake adorned in flowers of frosting. Yep, Lipa’s birthday — like her music — was very much in keeping with her sun sign. “For as hardworking as Leos can be, they’re extraordinarily playful and radiate a childlike sense of joy and optimism about life, making any time spent with them feel special,” Bustle astrology writer Nina Kahn previously explained. She also noted that they’re the “flashy royals of the zodiac” and “thrive in the warmth of the spotlight.”

Lipa’s birthday post is the latest in a series of FOMO-inducing photos documenting the singer’s summer — which featured an international adventure with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Several of Lipa’s loved ones took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday, too. Both Gigi and Bella Hadid shared low-key snaps of themselves and their (sort of) sister-in-law Lipa in their Instagram stories, with Gigi calling the singer a “supernova” and wishing her “the best day and year” and Bella describing her as her “twinny fairy princess.” Meanwhile, Anwar had an especially adorable message for his story: “Happy birthday girl of my dreams,” he wrote, sharing a sweet, laidback snap of Lipa, “love u forever and always.”

Anwar Hadid/Instagram

In addition to the Hadids, many of Lipa’s fellow musicians got in touch to celebrate — Elton John, who recently collaborated with the singer on “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix,” posted a photo of the pair surrounded by animated fireworks to his story. The website for Beyoncé featured birthday wishes alongside a childhood photo of Lipa — apparently, a fun little tradition Queen Bey has for fellow celebs — while Tove Lo and Zara Larsson were among the many commenters on Lipa’s birthday post.

From her Grammy performance and big win to “Cold Heart” and that iconic “Demeanor” video, it’s been a busy few months for Lipa — so here’s hoping for a relaxing birthday (or as much relaxation as a Leo can handle) and more music to come in year No. 26!