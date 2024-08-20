Fans have noticed a striking similarity between Bridgerton and Emily in Paris. The first half of Emily in Paris Season 4 debuted on Aug. 15 and sees Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continue to navigate her love triangle with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in and around the French capital.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 spoilers ahead.

In Season 4, Episode 3, Emily and Gabriel attend a masquerade ball in Paris, where they rekindle their romance. The couple leaves the event together in a horse-drawn carriage, which looked very familiar to fans of another Netflix hit.

In Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 4, friends-to-lovers Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) declare their feelings for each other before getting intimate in the back of a carriage.

The scene became one of the buzziest moments from Season 3. So much so, that it was even referenced in the aforementioned Emily in Paris episode, when Mindy (Ashley Park) quips, “Oh! Someone’s living out their horny Bridgerton fantasies,” after noticing a carriage outside the masquerade ball venue.

The scene similarities didn’t go unnoticed by fans online, with one joking on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m sorry. Are we watching Emily in Paris, or Bridgerton? Who stole what from whom?.”

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix / 'Bridgerton/

“If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone make out in a carriage on Netflix this summer,” another fan joked. “I find it so emotional - my favorite Emily in Paris couple paying homage to my favourite Bridgerton couple in both carriage scenes, dancing alone together and focusing only on each other,” one viewer also commented.

The Bridgerton Nod Was Intentional

The executive producer and director of Emily in Paris Season 4’s first three episodes, Andy Fleming, previously discussed the show’s Bridgerton references with Forbes.

“There was a Bridgerton joke in there, like we referenced Bridgerton in that,” he said. “We’re not going to out, out Bridgerton,” Fleming added, noting that they “dipped our toe in that pond and then went in another direction.”

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris star Lucas (Gabriel) recalled filming the show’s carriage scene with Access Hollywood, revealing that it “wasn’t fun to shoot.”

“It was so noisy and filming on the pavement you don’t hear the lines,” he said. “It was supposed to be the first time they kissed in a long time, so we were trying to be sexy and passionate while shaking all over the place, but I think it worked out.”