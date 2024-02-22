Emma Stone won’t be messing with the Swifties any time soon.

The actor was asked about the 2024 Golden Globes during a new interview with Variety, where she jokingly referred to Taylor Swift as “an *sshole” backstage.

Stone’s comedic remark made headlines after the ceremony, sparking backlash from many Swift fans online. “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” she explained to Variety, adding, “What a dope.”

Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in Poor Things. While accepting the award, Swift, whose The Eras Tour movie was also nominated, applauded the actor from the star-studded crowd.

Emma’s Golden Globes Joke

In the press room, as seen in a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Stone was asked what she thought of Swift cheering for her when she won, prompting a playful response from the actor.

“What an *sshole, am I right?” she joked backstage. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there, and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and, yes, what an *sshole.”

Emma Stone at the 2024 Golden Globes. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor & Emma’s Friendship

The pair’s friendship dates all the way back to 2008, when they crossed paths at the Young Hollywood Awards. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18,” Stone told Vanity Fair in Jun. 2023.

More recently, the actor revealed on The Graham Norton Show in Jan. 2024 that she has attended Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour three times “so far” — and Swift returned the favor in Nov. 2023 by stopping by the New York premiere of Poor Things.

Fans have also speculated that Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track, “When Emma Falls in Love,” is about Stone, after the singer confirmed the song was written about “one of my best friends.”

Stone has neither confirmed or denied the rumors, telling both Graham Norton and Entertainment Tonight that “you would have to ask her” about the origins of the song.