Some people were born to be entrepreneurs. Others were meant to travel the world. And then there are the people who were born to be Taylor Swift fans. No, that’s not an exaggeration — according to astrologer Ryan Lu, folks with one of these four zodiac signs in their birth charts are actually destined to be Taylor Swift stans. So if you’ve always felt spiritually connected to Swift’s music, perhaps your bond was written in the stars all along.

As a Swiftie himself, Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok) is in a special position to assess which signs are uniquely qualified to call themselves a fan at their core. Sure, Taylor Swift’s relatable lyrics about love and heartbreak make her music easily accessible for all members of the zodiac, but these signs are Swifties by fate, not by choice. From their understanding of her emotional depths to their ability to decode her tricky Easter eggs like a crossword puzzle, these signs basically had no choice but to stan ever since Swift first hit the scene nearly 17 years ago.

Of course, if your sign isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean your stan-dom is any less valid than the ones that are — it just means you can’t blame your birth chart for your devotion to Miss Americana.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No one knows how to have fun quite like Geminis, especially if they’re Taylor Swift fans, of course. That’s why Lu thinks Geminis gravitate to the pop star so much — because the air sign knows they can count on Swift to drop some serious bops with every album release. On top of that, the mutable sign can relate to Swift’s dedication to reinvention and her different eras, as “re-branding comes naturally to a Gemini,” per Lu.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Some fans may grow tired of Swift’s many (and oftentimes confusing) Easter eggs, but not Virgos. “Like a true mastermind, a Virgo can appreciate Taylor’s Easter eggs and how well-planned and calculated she is with everything in her career,” says Lu. The perfection-driven earth sign recognizes the hard work and attention to detail that goes into each one of Swift’s music videos, album releases, and teasers, and their organized brains are somehow able to keep the facts in order every time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a Sag herself, it’s no wonder why Sagittarians were born to be Swift stans. “Taylor’s optimism & sense for adventure not only reflects in her music but in everything she does, which her Sag fans will always resonate with,” Lu explains. Sounds like Sagittarians can thank their lucky stars for giving them this unique perspective on Swift’s music. Swift even has a whole song called “The Archer” which is even more evidence of this cosmic connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taylor Swift’s music brings out the tenderhearted romantics and sensitive lovers in all of us, but if there’s one sign who doesn’t need help with that at all, it’s Pisces. “This sensitive water sign not only gets Taylor’s music, but they can empathize on a different and deeper level,” says Lu. “From Taylor’s most intense Track 5s (IYKYK) to the notorious heart wrenching ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (From the Vault) (Taylor’s Version),’ Pisces feel seen, heard, and validated over the vast scope of emotion Taylor brings in her discography.”

