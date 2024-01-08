Emma Stone Had A Playful Response To Taylor Swift’s Globes Cheering

When Emma Stone wins an award, Taylor Swift will be right behind her. After the actor won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, the singer was seen applauding and cheering loudly for her longtime BFF in the background. And Stone’s reaction to her friend’s support proves how close they really are.

In the backstage press room, as seen in a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Stone was asked what she thought of Swift loudly cheering for her when she won. In response, she jokingly called her an unexpected nickname.

“What an *sshole, am I right?” she said, before explaining how far back they went. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there,” she said. “She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an *sshole.”

Swift was nominated in the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour movie, which lost out to Barbie. In addition to her win, Stone also received another nom for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series, for her role in The Curse.

Emma Stone in 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor & Emma’s Friendship

The pair’s friendship dates all the way back to around 2006, with Stone telling Vanity Fair in June, “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18.” This year, she went to Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour a whopping three times “so far,” as she said on The Graham Norton Show, and Swift returned the favor by attending the New York premiere of Poor Things in November.

Swift even called her a “sister” at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, where Stone presented her with a surfboard.

“My friends are amazing and I’m so thankful to have them, but the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” she said. “They can predict my thoughts.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist award from Emma Stone at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many Swifties speculate that Swift wrote “When Emma Falls In Love,” a “From the Vault” track on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), about Stone. When she performed it as an Eras Tour “secret song” in July, she confirmed that it was written about “one of my best friends.”

However, Stone has kept mum when asked, telling Entertainment Tonight in December, “Oh, you would have to ask her.”