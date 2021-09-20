The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and host Cedric The Entertainer opened up the show with style — by rapping to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” Presenting live at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, Cedric The Entertainer’s Emmys monologue was a welcome return to form. While last year’s celebration featured Zoom speeches and hazmat suits, this year Cedric was joined by a limited number of creatives and nominees from popular shows like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Lovecraft Country.

The show began with Cedric welcoming in audiences into his living room. He talked about how tonight isn’t just about celebrating the TV that people created last year, but also the actors whose roles have comforted us during these challenging times. But the scene soon segued into him stepping out into the live audience as the opening notes of Biz Markie’s hit song began to play. “TV, you got what I need,” Cedric belted out as he stepped into the crowd.

He began rapping live alongside stars like Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, and Rita Wilson, much to the audience’s amusement. “The mother of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him,” one twitter user joked. “Rita Wilson is my favorite hip hop artist,” another user proclaimed.

For her part, Wilson danced around in a sleek black suit, throwing out rhymes like “this rap couldn’t be complete, I’ve gotta give a shout out to Sesame Street.” In the background, nominated stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez danced and joined in for the musical number.

Fittingly, Rita hinted at her opening performance while on the red carpet. When asked who she was wearing, she told Karamo that it’s a Tom Ford suit. “Because I don’t drop molly, I rock Tom Ford” she slowly quoted from Jay-Z’s “Tom Ford.”

“Hold on, we’ve got you rapping now?!” Karamo asked with a laugh. “I’m loving this right now.”

All in all, as Cedric proved during his opening performance, while he’s new to hosting the Emmys, he certainly knows how to live up his moniker. (No surprise that he’s been in the Emmy spotlight himself, as a special he hosted was once nominated for Outstanding Art Direction in 2003.) And as he explained to Karamo on the red carpet, it feels like this gig has been a long time coming. When Karamo asked him what a younger version of himself would think about him hosting the Emmys, Cedric said, “It would be surreal … I can feel my grandmother and mother looking down on this day, just really, really pleased by what’s going on.”

