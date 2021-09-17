Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Emmys

After a year of remote ceremonies, television’s biggest stars will convene in person for the 73rd annual Emmy awards. This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, doing away with the awkward cardboard cutouts of nominees and staffers in hazmat suits from 2020. For those of us who, unfortunately, won’t be at the venue, here’s everything to know about tuning in.

Where To Watch The 2021 Emmys

For those of us watching from our couches, the Emmys will begin airing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream live on Paramount+. The show is scheduled to run for three hours, until 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

Who’s Hosting The 2021 Emmys

Taking over for last year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, is seasoned comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Viewers may know him from his decades worth of stand-up work, his iconic performance in Spike Lee’s 2000 film The Original Kings of Comedy, or more recently, for his starring role on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. Cedric may not be at the apex of his fame in 2021, but his decades of onstage experience and crowd work should make him a capable host.

Who’s Presenting at the 2021 Emmys

The ceremony will have no shortage of famous presenters. Fans can look forward to seeing the likes of Awkwafina, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Dolly Parton, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, and Kerry Washington, among others.

What To Expect

Even though people will be back in the audience, the Emmys won’t be exactly the same as it was pre-pandemic. "At first, the idea was to really bring [the show] back full steam ahead and now, with the new variant, there’s been some sizing down,” Cedric the Entertainer explained to Us Weekly. However, he’s hoping to use the night to add some levity to an otherwise tough year. “We’ve all been through a lot the past few years. So the idea of cynicism and mean-spirited jokes is not going to be what the vibe is at all.”

Those interested in fashion can look forward to a limited red carpet. According to Deadline, it will be available to specific talent, with a scaled back media presence. Furthermore, the ceremony will require that attendees have proof of vaccination and test negative for Covid-19 before entering the venue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the ceremony itself, Jon Batiste (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) will lead the evening’s In Memoriam segment, highlighting the acting greats we lost in 2021 including Michael K. Williams, Cloris Leachman, Ed Asner, and Cicely Tyson. The Crown and The Mandalorian have the most nominations of the night with 24 nods each, while AppleTV+ darling Ted Lasso has 20 — the most nominations ever received by a show after its freshman season. Also up for awards are WandaVision, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, and Bridgerton, among others.