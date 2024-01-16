The Emmys Just Reunited Grey's Anatomy's Most Controversial Couple

Before the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards, producers promised nostalgia with several TV cast reunions — but no one could have prepared Grey’s Anatomy fans for what was to come.

At this year’s ceremony, which was postponed due to the 2023 strikes, five of the show’s Day 1 cast members gathered together. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. (Meredith, Miranda, and Richard, respectively) still star on Grey’s today. But for Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers, it’s been years.

That’s right: Alex and Izzie reunited at the Emmys 14 years after their last episode together and four years after the characters had the most controversial TV endgame ever.

The pair didn’t directly address their characters’ dramatic conclusion (more on that later), but they did join their castmates in celebrating two decades of Grey’s history.

“Over 400 episodes and counting,” Chambers said. “A tribute to everyone who has been a part of our family.”

“And yes, there have been some changes over the years,” Heigl added with a knowing laugh. “But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase.”

Though brief, the reunion warmed the hearts of fans on X (formerly Twitter). One user said they’d “love to see Izzie and Alex next season” — and hey, they are still alive. As another simply put it, “WE WON OMG.”

Alex & Izzie Left On A Weird Note

So, wait, where have these two been? It’s hard to forget how bizarre Alex and Izzie’s “happily ever after” was. But just in case you need a recap, it all went down in Season 16’s “Leave a Light On.”

After Alex pulled a disappearing act for several episodes, he sent a letter to his friends (and wife) in Seattle to let them know what was up: He’d reconnected with Izzie, learned she had twins with their frozen embryos, and decided to move out to Kansas to raise them with her.

Behind The Scenes

The hasty nature of Chambers’ exit made it seem like he was conclusively done with the show. “There’s no good time to say goodbye,” the actor told Deadline in 2020, explaining that he wanted to “diversify [his] acting roles and career choices.”

Heigl didn’t actually appear in the episode — nor did she watch it later, she told Entertainment Tonight. But she did have her own headline-making past with the show, like when she said she “did not feel that [she] was given the material ... to warrant an Emmy nomination” in 2008.

So seeing Alex and Izzie (er, Chambers and Heigl) together was a pleasant curveball no one saw coming.