Estelle Harris — well-known for her role as George Costanza’s mom on Seinfeld, among other memorable parts — died on Saturday, April 2, her son Glen Harris told Deadline. The actor was 93 years old. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” Glen said. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Glen added that “her passion was her work, and her work was her passion.” And you know her work. On Seinfeld, Harris and the late Jerry Stiller played George’s loud, argumentative parents, Estelle and Frank Costanza — a couple so tightly wound that you could almost understand why George was, well, George. Such was Harris’ penchant for stress-inducing line delivery that her husband sought out a relaxing mantra, “SERENITY NOW,” to deal — an unforgettable Seinfeld line that Harris’ co-stars referenced in their loving tributes to her.

“One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Jason Alexander, who played George, wrote in a tweet. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

David Hume Kennerly/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a later tweet, Alexander thanked fans for sending their love and memories. “She would be so touched,” he wrote. “As am I. And as she would say, ‘WHY CANT YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??’” Lloyd, of course, was George’s archrival on Seinfeld.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine, also took to Twitter to remember the late comic icon. “RIP Estelle Harris. I love you. #serenitynow,” she wrote.

Even if you never watched Seinfeld, there’s a good chance you are familiar with Harris’ signature voice — either as Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films, or as Muriel, the housekeeper from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney Channel. Her credits also include work on numerous iconic shows, including Married... with Children, Night Court, Mad About You, and Star Trek: Voyager.

Before making a name for herself in Hollywood, Harris, was born in New York City and spent years living in Tarentum, Pennsylvania. She returned to her hometown in her late teenage years and honed her acting skills in community theater and then TV ads, eventually becoming known as “Queen of Commercials” in the years before delighting viewers as Mrs. Costanza. In addition to finding success as an actor, she was also a mother; Harris is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.