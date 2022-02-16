Alexa Demie Revealed An Alternate Euphoria Scene That Got Cut From Season 2

Spoilers for Euphoria Season 2 ahead. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alexa Demie revealed what almost happened with that tape on Euphoria between Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Cal (Eric Dane), the father of Nate (Jacob Elordi). As fans will recall, Season 1 saw Nate’s then-girlfriend Maddy (Demie) finding the mysterious disc in Nate’s bedroom and stealing it, only to discover its disturbing content when she watched it at home.

Going into Season 2, Demie worked with showrunner and writer Sam Levinson to devise what Maddy would do with the tape, explaining there were “many different ways” of how the storyline was written. One alternate scenario would have played out like this: “There was a moment where I was gonna give the tape to Jules with a letter saying, ‘I think you’d want this,’ and not say who was giving it to her, but give it back to her, which felt really nice for me,” she said.

As Demie explains it, Maddy knew right when she watched it that Jules was the girl on the tape, which is part of the reason why she kept it for so long. “Part of it was collateral for Nate, because he’s just f*cked her over so many times, but I think a big part of her really did want to give it to Jules, or not see Jules hurt in any way,” she said.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Instead, during the sixth episode of the second season, Nate breaks into Maddy’s bedroom and quietly but intensely threatens her at gunpoint, demanding to know her where the tape was. Maddy initially denies knowledge of the tape, but when he pins her down in bed and turns the gun on himself, sending Maddy into a fit of terrifying sobs, she relents and tells him where the disc was. Nate then drives to Jules’ house and gives the disc back to her, apologizing for the traumatic events that transpired between them due to the tape in Season 1.

Demie said the scene was “incredibly difficult” to film, in part, due to its intricate choreography but mainly because of Maddy’s traumatic headspace. “Despite her feeling fear, she’s trying to test how far this person she thought loved her would go,” she said of her character’s mindset. “She also knows it’s Jules in the tape and doesn’t want to see her get hurt by giving it back to him. She’s going through every possible situation in her head while in survival mode and we see this person go too far, which breaks her.”

Demie expressed that a part of her “really wanted” to see Maddy give the tape back to Jules, but still appreciated how it actually happened. “I think the way it goes down keeps the story going, and it’s drama,” she said. If drama doesn’t describe Euphoria, then nothing does.