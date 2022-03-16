Everything We Know About Gabby & Rachel’s Joint Bachelorette Season

Jesse Palmer and, well, the entirety of Bachelor Nation told us that Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season would end in never-before-seen fashion — and after a very dramatic two-night finale, it’s safe to say that Clayton’s season will indeed go down in history.

Given that there’s been nine months of back-to-back Bachelor content, you may be relieved to have your Monday nights back. But if you’re already looking forward to more mess and roses, you’re in luck: both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were announced as the next Bachelorettes during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose special. Choosing the next Bachelorette “was the hardest [decision] we’ve ever had to make,” he said — so the show simply asked, why not both? Jesse cited the women’s close bond during the chaos of Iceland as the logic for the franchise first. “At the end of the day, watching you both support each other in Iceland, and also how you have tonight, that was really the big reason why we decided to give you both a shot. You truly are deserving of this.”

Though Jesse admitted he had “no idea” how the new system will actually work, here’s everything we do know so far about Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season.

When Will Gabby & Rachel’s Bachelorette Season Premiere?

ABC hasn’t yet shared a specific air date for the next season of The Bachelorette, but it’s safe to assume that it will follow suit with previous seasons and debut in May — or June, as was the case for Katie Thurston’s season.

When Will Gabby & Rachel’s Bachelorette Season Film?

With the exception of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams (whose shared season was pushed to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic) and Michelle Young (who, according to Reality Steve, postponed filming so she didn’t miss out on the school year), The Bachelorette usually films in early spring. Per Reality Steve, filming for the next season of The Bachelorette will reportedly begin this weekend.

Where Will Gabby & Rachel’s Bachelorette Season Film?

Clayton’s season marked a return both to The Bachelor mansion and to international travel for the first time since lockdown started. There aren’t any reports yet about where the next season of The Bachelorette will film, but production will assumedly start out at the mansion and then make stops both domestically and abroad.

Who Will Host Gabby & Rachel’s Bachelorette Season?

Jesse confirmed during After the Final Rose that he would return as host.

This post will be updated as more details about Season 19 of The Bachelorette become available.