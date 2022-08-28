In the years since the first Bring It On, five follow-up movies have come and gone. And there’s actually another coming to Syfy this fall — a Halloween-themed installment fittingly called Bring It On: Cheer or Die, Collider reports. But to many fans’ dismay, none of the titles in the ever-expanding franchise has ever been a proper sequel to the cheerleading movie that started it all — and is still inspiring pop culture today (who can forget Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video tribute to Torrance and Cliff?).

Fortunately, it seems that Gabrielle Union, who played Isis in the original 2000 film, has been thinking about a true Bring It On sequel — and what that might look like. On Aug. 25 (the film’s 22nd birthday), Union tweeted her response to a post celebrating the film’s anniversary. “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager,” she wrote, followed by a series of telling emojis, including a bunch of thinking faces and prayer hands. Is she... manifesting? Pitching?

If so, it looks like Union already has one actor on board for the role — none other than Chlöe Bailey, who tweeted her support of the sequel idea. “i wanna be apart,” the “Have Mercy” singer tweeted at Union the same day, adding a pleading face and heart-eyes emoji.

So, is a true Bring It On sequel actually happening?

Actually, yes! It seems to be in the works, anyway. In 2020, Union told James Corden that the topic of a potential sequel had come up at a recent panel — and she and her fellow Bring It On alums agreed they’d be into it. “You heard it here ... it’s absolutely going to happen,” she said. “I think because, like, we all get obsessed with Cheer on Netflix, and it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

Union still has been vocal about her love for the character of Isis, the East Compton Clovers captain — she and her IRL daughter even dressed up as team cheerleaders for Halloween one year. However, she’s also acknowledged her disappointment that the original film didn’t feature Isis or the Clovers as thoroughly as she (and audiences) had hoped. “In Bring It On, they made it seem like it was 50/50 [with co-star Kirsten Dunst], when it wasn’t exactly so,” Union told Bustle last year. “I didn’t reap the same benefits [she did]. I reap more benefits from Bring It On today than I did at the time.”

The You Got Anything Stronger? author also revealed on TikTok that certain Clover scenes from the Bring It On trailer were filmed specifically for promotional purposes (i.e., not the actual movie) after “test audiences ... wanted more of the Clovers.” So it seems safe to say that if a Bring It On sequel does come to fruition, and Union is involved, we’ll get more time dedicated to the Clovers alum — and maybe, like Union suggested, the next generation of cheerleaders, too.