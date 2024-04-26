Susan Noles didn’t win Gerry Turner’s final rose on The Golden Bachelor, but in a roundabout way, she kept her promise from Night 1. “Gerry and I met when I stepped out of the limo screaming, ‘Gerry, I’m gonna marry you!’ Turns out I was right,” Susan recalled during the couple’s Golden Wedding on Jan. 4.

The scene-stealing wedding officiant voiced her support for Gerry and Theresa. “You have both given us all so much hope that it is never, ever too late to find love,” she said. “And that’s because of you two.”

Three months later, Gerry and Theresa are getting divorced, and Susan is weighing in on the split.

Susan’s Streak Is Over

At the QVC Women’s Summit on April 24, Susan told Us Weekly that Gerry and Theresa’s divorce marked a surprising first. “They ruined my marriage thing,” she said. “I mean, I had no divorces. My record was perfect.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the divorce will slow down Susan’s officiant business. In fact, she recently told Philly Voice that her work has taken off in the months since The Golden Bachelor, and it’s more than she can keep up with. “They’re like, ‘Can I send you a deposit?’ I go, ‘Please don’t. I will mark your name in my book. Check back in,’ you know, ‘But I’ll save the date for you,’” Susan said of meeting potential clients. “Yeah, so that’s been fabulous. And I love doing weddings.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Gerry & Theresa’s Divorce Update

According to Susan, Gerry and Theresa are “doing good,” but reportedly made a zipped-lips gesture when asked whether the divorce surprised her.

Earlier this month, Susan shared a video on Instagram for fans who were “frustrated” by the split. “I do get it. I know for a fact that Gerry and Theresa really did fall in love, and there’s some things they just couldn’t make happen,” she said. “So why struggle for long periods of time when you’re not agreeing on things?”

Susan, who has been through divorce herself, concluded her message with a reminder to fans to “be kind” — adding that she still believes in the show and would like “another chance” at it. While the Golden Bachelorette hasn’t been announced yet, Susan is continuing her journey with Bachelor Nation through her new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour, which she co-hosts with Kathy Swarts.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s also been keeping up with The Bachelor as a viewer — and one Hometown visit caught her eye, in particular. “I fell in love with Kelsey [Anderson]’s dad,” Susan told Bachelor Nation. “I get first dibs! I know all the girls are jumping in line, but I get first!”