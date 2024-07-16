Grey's Anatomy Is Adding A New Gay Character For Season 21

Grey Sloan Memorial is welcoming a new addition. As TVLine reports, Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 will see the introduction of an openly gay male character. The role is said to be recurring, but further details are yet to be announced.

The reported casting follows the departure of Jake Borelli, who has played the LGBTQ+ character Levi Schmitt since 2017. Per Deadline, the actor will reportedly return for a few episodes in the forthcoming Season 21 to wrap up Levi’s story.

One of Borelli’s major storylines occurred in Season 15 when his character came out as gay and began a relationship with Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) — the first gay male character featured in the hit medical drama.

When Nico and Levi’s first kiss aired in 2018, Borelli himself came out as gay. “Tonight’s episode was so special to me,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up. It blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality.”

In June 2024, the actor also paid tribute to the character of Levi on Instagram, confirming his Grey’s Anatomy exit.

Jake Borelli and Alex Landi in Grey’s Anatomy. Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

“My life has changed thanks to this opportunity to help bring queer moments to a worldwide audience,” Borelli wrote in a caption. “Having representation on a major platform like this is so important, and I promise to keep doing my part to tell queer stories — during the remainder of my time on Grey’s and in my next chapter.”

Grey’s Anatomy Cast Shakeup

These aren’t the only major cast changes announced ahead of Season 21. Variety recently reported that Grey’s OG Ellen Pompeo will star in at least seven episodes of the new season, reprising her role as Dr. Meredith Grey, who she’s played since 2005.

It was also reported in June that Jason George is returning to Grey Sloan in Season 21 as Dr. Ben Warren. The actor played the character on and off since Season 6 but left as a series regular to launch the Grey’s spinoff, Station 19, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Midori Francis, who has played Mika Yasuda since Season 19, is leaving the long-running drama. Like Borelli, the actor is reportedly negotiating a return next season to close out Mika’s story.