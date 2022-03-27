The Oscars are back — and they’ll have a host (or three) for the first time in four years.

Last month, Variety reported that after going host-less for some time, the Academy Awards will have not one, but three hosts: actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. This marks the first time in Oscars history that three women will share the job, and the first since 1987 that the show will be hosted by a trio (co-hosts Paul Hogan, Chevy Chase, and Goldie Hawn led the ceremony that year).

Hall, Schumer, and Sykes will also be joined by a bevy of celebrity presenters — Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, and Halle Berry, just to name a few — and, of course, this year’s impressive group of nominees. Altogether, this year’s telecast has the makings of must-watch TV.

So how can audiences at home catch the ceremony? Below, everywhere viewers can stream the 2022 Oscars.

How To Stream The 94th Academy Awards

As usual, ABC will air the Oscars live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Per the Academy website, this year’s telecast can also be streamed live in two ways: through your local TV provider, or by subscribing to a streaming service that includes live TV access.

If you’re watching through ABC.com or the ABC app, you’ll need to authenticate your TV provider. If you don’t have a traditional TV provider, consider looking into to a streaming service that offers live TV (think YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV Stream, and FuboTV, among others). Note that if you don’t already have a subscription, many services offer free trials.

What Viewers Can Expect From This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

Among the many great films released in 2021, a few dominated this year’s Oscar nominations. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Dune trails close behind with 10 nominations, while Belfast and West Side Story each garnered seven.

The race for Best Actress in particular has been heated. Acclaimed performances from Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and newcomer Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) didn’t receive nominations, while Penélope Cruz scored a surprise nod for her performance in Parallel Mothers. And no consensus has emerged during awards season: Jessica Chastain took home the SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for her turn in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Nicole Kidman cinched the Golden Globe for her role in Being the Ricardos, and Joanna Scanlan won the BAFTA for her part in After Love.

Check out a full list of who’s nominated here.