Whether it’s for stellar acting, stunning fashion choices, or being embroiled in messy drama, Florence Pugh has absolutely dominated our headlines of late. And luckily for fans, we will get to see more of the exciting young actor in the upcoming film, A Good Person. Written and directed by Golden Globe nominee — and Pugh’s ex-boyfriend — Zach Braff, A Good Person centres around Allison (played by Pugh) who survives a shattering tragedy while in recovery for an opioid addiction. But how can viewers watch A Good Person in the UK?

Well, A Good Person will land in UK cinemas in March 2023, and will be available to stream on Sky Cinema a month later, in April. The 26-year-old BAFTA and Academy Award nominee will star alongside the legendary Morgan Freeman, and this is a pairing we cannot wait to see. In the midst of her grief, Allison forms an unlikely friendship with Daniel (Freeman), the man who was to be her father-in-law, which propels her to piece her life back together and break free from the cycle of trauma.

Braff has praised Pugh’s work in his film, telling Collider in March, “I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable.”

Pugh herself has expressed her excitement about A Good Person, posting the trailer on Instagram and gushing in the caption, “This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end. I am so proud of this creation, I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.”

Actor Maisie Williams, who had worked with Pugh in The Falling in 2014, commented on the post: “oh god, i’m crying already,” and we have to agree, to be honest. If the trailer is anything to go by, you’ll need to have tissues at the ready.