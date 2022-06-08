Netflix’s viral sensation Is It Cake? premiered in March 2022 and immediately caused a stir. The reality baking show based on an online meme asks a panel of celebrity judges (and viewers at home) to discern which thing in a lineup of generic items — sneakers, hamburgers, hats, you name it — is actually made of cake. The hyper-realistic reality baking show landed on the streamer’s Top 10 English TV list for four straight weeks after its premiere and also reached similar viewership in 75 countries. In its early days, the show even had a few controversies: Most notably, audiences had strong feelings about whether contestant Jonny Manganello cheated during the first episode’s challenge.

Contestants on the show compete in paid challenges, recreating household objects and collecting $10,000 per episode if they successfully fool the judges. Show participants can also earn $5,000 by correctly guessing if an object is a cake in a quickfire challenge. The first season culminated in Andrew Fuller, the baker rocking a neon green mohawk and matching beard, triumphing and taking home the $50,000 grand prize.

It’s no surprise that the runaway hit has been renewed for a second season, which will be called Is It Cake, Too? (get the pun?). Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Is It Cake?.

Who Are The Is It Cake? Season 2 Judges?

Season 1 featured the likes of Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Saturday Night Live actors Heidi Gardner, and Bobby Moynihan as judges, and fans can expect to see even more talent from the Netflix and SNL families. As revealed in Netflix’s trailer on June 1, Season 2 judges will include Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and SNL star Chloe Fineman, as well as comedian Joel Kim Booster and the D’Amelio family (yes, all of them).

Who Are The Is It Cake? Season 2 Contestants?

Participants in the show’s first season were relatively unknown bakers from across the country, and Season 2 will follow suit. The contestants include Corterrius Allen, Danya Smith, Elizabeth Rowe, Jarid Altmark, Justin Salinas, Kayla Giddings, Liz Marek, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Pete Tidwell, and Spirit Wallace.

Netflix

Is Mikey Day Returning As The Is It Cake? Host?

One of the first details confirmed in the renewal announcement is the return of host Mikey Day. Day rose to fame as a writer and featured player on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and provided a self-deprecating and punny presence on the reality show.

John P. Johnson/Netflix

When Will Is It Cake? Season 2 Premiere?

As announced on June 1, Season 2 will start streaming on June 30, with all eight episodes premiering on Netflix at once.

This post will be updated as more information about Season 2 of Is It Cake? is released.