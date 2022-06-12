A Soap Legend & Love Island Favourite Star In ITV’s Queens For The Night

If the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has taught us anything, it's that the art of drag certainly has a place on mainstream UK telly. Now, ITV is getting in on the action and has announced their very own drag queen competition show that is set to feature some major names from the world of showbiz. If you can’t get enough drag in your life, here’s everything to know about ITV’s Queens For The Night.

Queens For The Night Release Date

The one-off celebrity drag special will air on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8.30 p.m. on ITV.

Queens For The Night Cast

Host Lorraine Kelly is joined by a star-studded panel of judges made up of Spice Girl Melanie C, comedian Rob Beckett, world-renowned drag artist Courtney Act, and star of the West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams.

As for the celebrity contestants, viewers will see Eastenders legend Adam Woodyatt transform into his alter-ego, Madame MiMi D’YooYoo, with the help of drag mentor Kitty Scott-Claus. Fitness guru Mr Motivator MBE will also transform into his onstage persona, Proteina Turner, with the assistance of Asttina Mandella, and Love Island alum Chris Hughes will embrace his drag character, Orla Feelz, with the guidance of Margo Marshall.

Meanwhile, Union J singer George Shelley will transform into Dame Shelley Sassy alongside his mentor La Voix, England rugby star Joe Marler will unleash his drag alter-ego Trixie Turnover with the assistance of Blu Hydrangea, and mentor Myra DuBois will help Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson take to the stage as Bidet Bardot.

ITV

Queens For The Night Format

Described as a “fabulous competition like no other,” ITV’s Queens For The Night will see the celebrity novices undergo the ultimate drag makeover and channel their inner divas in spectacular style. During the one-off TV special, each famous contestant, who is paired with their very own drag mentor, will attempt to pull off a show-stopping live performance that could include singing, dancing, lip-syncing, comedy, and more.

Each celebrity performer will hope to impress an on-looking panel of expert judges and a live studio audience — and only one contestant will be crowned the queen of the night.

Queens For The Night airs on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8.30 p.m. on ITV.