Do Yourself A Favor & Watch These Jacob Elordi Movie & TV Show Roles

Jacob Elordi became an international heartthrob thanks to his role as bad boy Noah Flynn in Netflix’s hit franchise The Kissing Booth. Prior to starring in the 2018 rom-com and its sequels based on Beth Reekles’ young adult novel, the Australian actor only had three credits to his name, including two shorts and the 2018 Guy Pierce movie Swinging Safari. But with his then-newfound Kissing Booth fame, Elordi became a household name. His growing popularity with film and TV viewers also didn’t hurt the star’s ability to earn more prominent roles, like the one in HBO’s visually arresting series Euphoria.

Following the Aug. 11 release of the third and final Kissing Booth installment, Elordi is set to appear in Adrian Lyne’s star-studded Deep Water (the cast includes Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, and Lil Rel Howery) and He Went That Way with Zachary Quinto. Only time will tell what the future holds for the self-professed “dramatic child,” who won GQ Australia’s 2019 TV Actor of the Year award. It appears his career isn’t slowing down anytime soon, so before he adds even more credits to his resume, revisit Elordi’s most noteworthy movie and TV roles.

Euphoria Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Elordi’s dramatic acting skills shined in Euphoria as troubled high school quarterback Nate, “a case study in American teenage toxic masculinity,” according to W. The role was a marked departure from that of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. In an interview with the fashion magazine, Elordi described his character as “an emotional terrorist, a narcissist, a sociopath, a freak.” But, he admitted that the casting process was “so much fun.” Elordi also told The Hollywood Reporter that working on the series was “demanding.” “I don’t think I’ve ever been so tired or confused,” he added. With physically intense scenes like the one of Nate having a meltdown on his bedroom floor after confronting his father, it’s not hard to see why the actor would say that. It’s clear the work Elordi’s put into his Euphoria role has paid off for the series, which has earned nine Emmy nominations and three Emmy wins.

Acting for a Cause Acting for a Cause/YouTube Each episode of the TV series Acting for a Cause showcases a group of young Hollywood actors performing in staged live readings for charity. The show was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many accomplished thespians like Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and Zazie Beetz (Joker) have taken part in the show. For his turn, Elordi portrayed “the proudest, most conceited man in the world” Mr. Darcy in a cast reading of Pride and Prejudice, alongside Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters).

2 Hearts Released in 2020, 2 Hearts is based on a true story. Elordi stars in the tearjerker as Chris, a college student whose life connects with a wealthy Cuban exile named Jorge in a profound way. Romance also plays a central part in the film, as Elordi’s character navigates his romantic feelings towards Sam (played by Tiera Skovbye). 2 Hearts director Lance Hool told Deadline that he selected Elordi through an open audition prior to the actor filming The Kissing Booth. “I had an eye for him before they did,” boasted Hool, “They [Netflix] were the first out, but we’re the first theatrical to bring him out.”

The Kissing Booth 2 Marcos Cruz/Netflix The Kissing Booth thrust Elordi and his character, Noah Flynn, into mainstream pop culture. But The Kissing Booth 2 gave audiences a chance to peer deeper into Flynn’s psyche and his relationship with girlfriend Elle Evans, portrayed by Joey King. (King and Elordi dated while filming The Kissing Booth but split in 2018 before working together for the sequels.) Funny enough, Elordi confessed to Access Hollywood that he “winged it” filming The Kissing Booth 2 after working on the set of Euphoria, but that was due to exhaustion. He also assured during the interview that reuniting with his Kissing Booth 2 castmates was “great” and that contrary to observations stated on Twitter, he was not miserable working with King or the overall experience. “I have a resting miserable face,” he confirmed.