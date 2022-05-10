Few things are quite as gripping as a celebrity social media feud, and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram battle against Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has caught the attention of movie fans everywhere. Following the release of the 2022 Marvel sequel, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, the Freaky Friday star shared a string of shady posts relating to her latest film Everything Everywhere all At Once, in which she poked fun at the Doctor Strange sequel’s box office performance and accused Marvel of releasing a “copycat” movie poster.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to [be] #1movie in America,” the Halloween star wrote on Instagram, adding that her newest film Everything Everywhere All at Once “out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there.”

Curtis went on to suggest that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness used a “copycat” poster, adding that her movie’s “fantastic beastly fight scenes” cost less than “the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.” She continued, “COMPETITIVE? F*** YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing.”

As the Guardian notes, Curtis’ social media feud was likely in response to Everything Everywhere All at Once’s impressive box office run. Starring the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu, the comedy-drama tells the story of a Chinese-American woman who is being audited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As Curtis noted on Instagram, the film reached the top of the U.S. box office six weeks after its initial release.

“How is it POSSIBLE, that in week six, SIX, that our little MOVIE THAT COULD AND CAN AND IS CRUSHING the box office,” Curtis wrote in another post. “This little miracle of a movie is proving that art will out and that creativity and independent cinema is very much ALIVE and KICKING.”