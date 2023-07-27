In celebration of Sandra Bullock’s 59th birthday, Jennifer Aniston and the Miss Congeniality star took to the kitchen to live out their Great British Baking Show fantasy. In a short clip shared to Aniston’s Instagram Story on July 26, the pair were joined by their friend and Will & Grace star, Sean Hayes, while preparing some chocolate pumpkin brownies.

In the video shared to her 43 million Instagram followers, the Friends star can be heard asking “What step are we at now, missy?” to which Bullock responds: “I’m folding it in.” Aniston then goes on to joke “That’s what he said,” before the Gravity star reprimands a friend off-camera, telling them: “Don’t pick your nose and then tell us how to cook!”

Alongside her baking video, Aniston also shared a series of never-before-seen photographs of Bullock, including one of the Oscar-winner drinking from a The Morning Show mug, along with the caption: “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!! We love you!!! So much!” — seemingly referring to the actor’s nickname.

The pair’s A-list friendship dates back several years, and back in 2020, Bullock sat down for a conversation with her close pal Aniston on behalf of Interview Magazine. During their sit-down, the actors recalled meeting for the very first time at the Golden Globes, where they were introduced by The O.C. star Tate Donovan.

“We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being,” Bullock recollected, prompting Aniston to respond: “Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it. We both partook of Tate.”

The duo went on to share that the second time they crossed paths was at a mutual friend's wedding, where Bullock sent Aniston a shot of Jack Daniels. “I sent you a shot, and I recall that we went back and forth a few times,” Bullock added. “If I’m not mistaken, that was the first time I got sick drinking with you.”