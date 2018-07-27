Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline Reportedly Ended With A Breach Of Trust

Despite constant shipping from their fans, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement and broken up after nearly four years together. After delaying their wedding twice, it seemed like they were taking things at their own pace. However, recent reports of an affair reportedly crept into their relationship, leading Rodriguez to strike out with the singer. So, apologizes to all the J-Rod shippers, but it would appear Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline has come to an end.

Of course, fans are eager to know what went down between them (more on that later!), if there’s any chance of reconciliation, and what will happen to her massive, $5 million emerald cut engagement ring, but all those details will surely come later. As news of the split makes its way around the internet, it’s time to look back at their high-profile relationship, including their first meeting at a Yankees game in 2005 and his reported DMs with a Southern Charm star.

2005: They Meet For The First Time Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez and Rodriguez actually met long before they started dating, back when she was still with Marc Anthony. According to E! News, she and Anthony met Rodriguez at a Yankees-Mets game in 2005.

February 2017: They Start Dating Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reports that J. Lo and A. Rod were dating didn't start until last March. But this past February, Lopez marked her one-year anniversary with Rodriguez during a concert, according to E! News. It looks like the two of them were able to keep their relationship a secret at first, at least for a little while.

May 2017: They Attend The Met Gala Together Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though they'd been dating for a few months at that point, the Met Gala was the couple's official red carpet debut.

December 2017: They Land A 'Vanity Fair' Cover Together arod on Twitter Vanity Fair revealed the photos and story about the couple on Oct. 31, but the feature was part of the December 2017 issue. During the interview, Lopez and Rodriguez talked about their first date — apparently Rodriguez was nervous, which Lopez found "really cute."

February 2018: Lopez Marks Their One-Year Anniversary Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis in February, Lopez told the crowd that she and Rodriguez were celebrating one year together. "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you," Lopez said at the concert, addressing Rodriguez, according to E! News.

March 2018: Lopez Praises Their Relationship To 'Harper's Bazaar' Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, and she talked about what makes her relationship with Rodriguez work during the interview. She told the magazine of their relationship, "It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

June 2018: They Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital Alongside Lopez' Ex Marc Anthony arod on Instagram There's clearly no lost love here. With a simple post about their daughters' dance recital, Rodriguez proved that the two of them have the blended-family thing down. The former Yankee posted a photo of himself, Lopez, and Lopez's ex Marc Anthony, the father of Lopez's twins. Co-parenting doesn't have to be difficult, at least not for this family.

July 2018: Rodriguez Wishes Lopez A "Happy Birthday" arod on Instagram Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship is clearly just as strong as when they first started dating. In his birthday post for Lopez, Rodriguez shared photos of the couple and their children, writing that she deserved "all the happiness" on her special day. Rodriguez's birthday is just a few days after Lopez's, too, but the two of them haven't posted anything about his birthday on their Instagram pages yet. These two already have a year and a half behind them, but based on what they've said about each other so far, it sounds like their relationship has plenty of great times ahead.