Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline Reportedly Ended With A Breach Of Trust

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Originally Published:
July 27, 2018
Despite constant shipping from their fans,
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement and broken up after nearly four years together. After delaying their wedding twice, it seemed like they were taking things at their own pace. However, recent reports of an affair reportedly crept into their relationship, leading Rodriguez to strike out with the singer. So, apologizes to all the J-Rod shippers, but it would appear Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline has come to an end.
Of course, fans are eager to know what went down between them (more on that later!), if there’s any chance of reconciliation, and what will happen to her massive, $5 million emerald cut
engagement ring, but all those details will surely come later. As news of the split makes its way around the internet, it’s time to look back at their high-profile relationship, including their first meeting at a Yankees game in 2005 and his reported DMs with a Southern Charm star. 2005: They Meet For The First Time Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez and Rodriguez actually met long before they started dating, back when she was still with Marc Anthony. According to E! News, she and Anthony met Rodriguez at a Yankees-Mets game in 2005. February 2017: They Start Dating Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images May 2017: They Attend The Met Gala Together Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images December 2017: They Land A 'Vanity Fair' Cover Together Vanity Fair revealed the photos and story about the couple on Oct. 31, but the feature was part of the December 2017 issue. During the interview, Lopez and Rodriguez talked about their first date — apparently Rodriguez was nervous, which Lopez found "really cute." February 2018: Lopez Marks Their One-Year Anniversary Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis in February, Lopez told the crowd that she and Rodriguez were celebrating one year together. "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you,"
Lopez said at the concert, addressing Rodriguez, according to E! News. March 2018: Lopez Praises Their Relationship To 'Harper's Bazaar' Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lopez was featured on the cover of
Harper's Bazaar, and she talked about what makes her relationship with Rodriguez work during the interview. She told the magazine of their relationship, "It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup." June 2018: They Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital Alongside Lopez' Ex Marc Anthony
There's clearly no lost love here. With a simple post about their daughters' dance recital, Rodriguez proved that the two of them have the blended-family thing down. The former Yankee posted a photo of himself, Lopez, and Lopez's ex Marc Anthony, the father of Lopez's twins. Co-parenting doesn't have to be difficult, at least not for this family.
July 2018: Rodriguez Wishes Lopez A "Happy Birthday"
Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship is clearly just as strong as when they first started dating. In his birthday post for Lopez,
Rodriguez shared photos of the couple and their children, writing that she deserved "all the happiness" on her special day. Rodriguez's birthday is just a few days after Lopez's, too, but the two of them haven't posted anything about his birthday on their Instagram pages yet.
These two already have a year and a half behind them, but based on what they've said about each other so far, it sounds like their relationship has plenty of great times ahead.
March 2019: Rodriguez Proposes February 2021: Lopez Details Their Wedding Plans March 2021: J-Rod Is No More
Amid rumors that
Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with by DMing her, reports surfaced on March 12, claiming Lopez and the baseball player were officially over. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” said a Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy Page Six source. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”
This came as a huge shock to the public considering Rodriguez and Lopez were the perfect
Instagram couple and previously made it clear that they were simply taking things at their own pace. Plus, a March 10 report stated they were “still planning on getting married.” Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have commented on the reported split yet, but source reports are flowing in. According to a People source, "This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds, so it's not a cut-and-dry relationship. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all." And an Entertainment Tonight insider suggested, "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question, and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other."
This article was originally published on
July 27, 2018