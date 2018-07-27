Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline Reportedly Ended With A Breach Of Trust

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right.”

Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Meghan DeMaria
Despite constant shipping from their fans, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement and broken up after nearly four years together. After delaying their wedding twice, it seemed like they were taking things at their own pace. However, recent reports of an affair reportedly crept into their relationship, leading Rodriguez to strike out with the singer. So, apologizes to all the J-Rod shippers, but it would appear Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline has come to an end.

Of course, fans are eager to know what went down between them (more on that later!), if there’s any chance of reconciliation, and what will happen to her massive, $5 million emerald cut engagement ring, but all those details will surely come later. As news of the split makes its way around the internet, it’s time to look back at their high-profile relationship, including their first meeting at a Yankees game in 2005 and his reported DMs with a Southern Charm star.

2005: They Meet For The First Time

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez and Rodriguez actually met long before they started dating, back when she was still with Marc Anthony. According to E! News, she and Anthony met Rodriguez at a Yankees-Mets game in 2005.

February 2017: They Start Dating

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reports that J. Lo and A. Rod were dating didn't start until last March. But this past February, Lopez marked her one-year anniversary with Rodriguez during a concert, according to E! News. It looks like the two of them were able to keep their relationship a secret at first, at least for a little while.

May 2017: They Attend The Met Gala Together

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though they'd been dating for a few months at that point, the Met Gala was the couple's official red carpet debut.

December 2017: They Land A 'Vanity Fair' Cover Together

Vanity Fair revealed the photos and story about the couple on Oct. 31, but the feature was part of the December 2017 issue. During the interview, Lopez and Rodriguez talked about their first date — apparently Rodriguez was nervous, which Lopez found "really cute."

February 2018: Lopez Marks Their One-Year Anniversary

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis in February, Lopez told the crowd that she and Rodriguez were celebrating one year together. "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you," Lopez said at the concert, addressing Rodriguez, according to E! News.

March 2018: Lopez Praises Their Relationship To 'Harper's Bazaar'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, and she talked about what makes her relationship with Rodriguez work during the interview. She told the magazine of their relationship,

"It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

June 2018: They Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital Alongside Lopez' Ex Marc Anthony

There's clearly no lost love here. With a simple post about their daughters' dance recital, Rodriguez proved that the two of them have the blended-family thing down. The former Yankee posted a photo of himself, Lopez, and Lopez's ex Marc Anthony, the father of Lopez's twins. Co-parenting doesn't have to be difficult, at least not for this family.

July 2018: Rodriguez Wishes Lopez A "Happy Birthday"

Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship is clearly just as strong as when they first started dating. In his birthday post for Lopez, Rodriguez shared photos of the couple and their children, writing that she deserved "all the happiness" on her special day. Rodriguez's birthday is just a few days after Lopez's, too, but the two of them haven't posted anything about his birthday on their Instagram pages yet.

These two already have a year and a half behind them, but based on what they've said about each other so far, it sounds like their relationship has plenty of great times ahead.

March 2019: Rodriguez Proposes

Following months of speculation that they were already engaged, Lopez revealed Rodriguez popped the question while they were vacationing in the Bahamas. She’s made it clear time and time again that she doesn’t need to be decked out in diamonds, but Rodriguez proposed with a massive engagement ring that’s estimated to be worth $5 million. Casual.

February 2021: Lopez Details Their Wedding Plans

In Elle’s February 2021 issue, Lopez opened up about delaying their wedding and what’s on the horizon for the couple. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to recreate that,” she said. “We canceled it and since then, we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

It’s worth noting that this interview likely took place well in advance of the publication date and could’ve happened around the same time the Southern Charm Season 7 cast discussed Rodriguez possibly DMing Madison LeCroy. The cast reunion filmed in December 2020 and would air just a couple of months later, throwing Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship into the spotlight for a shocking reason.

March 2021: J-Rod Is No More

Amid rumors that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy by DMing her, reports surfaced on March 12, claiming Lopez and the baseball player were officially over. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” said a Page Six source. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

This came as a huge shock to the public considering Rodriguez and Lopez were the perfect Instagram couple and previously made it clear that they were simply taking things at their own pace. Plus, a March 10 report stated they were “still planning on getting married.” Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have commented on the reported split yet, but source reports are flowing in.

According to a People source, "This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds, so it's not a cut-and-dry relationship. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all." And an Entertainment Tonight insider suggested, "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question, and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other."

