In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck with a “Daddy Appreciation Post” on Instagram. In the post, the singer shared a gallery of photos and videos of herself and Affleck, which includes a topless snap of The Flash star that caught the attention of her 247 million IG followers. “Happy Father’s Day papa and Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing papas out there,” Lopez captioned the post. “We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Lopez’s Father’s Day tribute also features a clip from her recent appearance on The View, during which she praised Affleck for being an “amazing” dad. “It brings tears to my eyes,” Lopez says in the video. “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes.”

She continued: “He’s just so in tune and he’s just such a brilliant guy anyway, he’s so learned in so many things anyway, and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies and he’s present.”

Although the couple doesn’t have children together, Affleck shares two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Back in 2022, Lopez and Affleck (aka Bennifer) celebrated their first Father’s Day together since reuniting in 2021. In an Instagram tribute at the time, Lopez posted a PDA-filled video of relationship memories set to her 2002 love song “Dear Ben.”

“This is the best time of my life,” she said in the video. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”