J.Lo’s Twins Are How Old Now?!

Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme — who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — just turned 14. The Marry Me star marked their birthday with a video montage that includes photos and videos of J.Lo and the twins throughout the years. “So this is 1️4!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

The 52-year-old singer mother, who also received a video gift from boyfriend Ben Affleck on Valentine’s Day, pointed out the significance of the twins’ birthday. “Today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past,” she added, referring to Feb. 22 written as 2/22/22. “A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever.”

A fan account originally made the video, which Lopez posted and credited at the end of her message. “Thank you to all the beautiful JLovers for your videos…I love them so much.”

Lopez revealed on the TODAY Show in early February that her kids are part of the reason she is more private with her rekindled romance with Affleck this time around. Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002, and after a quick breakup and two decades of marriages to other people, divorces, and kids, they have found their way back to each other. “They have opinions about the world and their lives,” she said about the twins. “You have to be conscious, too, like what you talk about from your private life in public because they’ll read it, their friends will read it, these things will happen, all these judgments made.”

Affleck also has three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 (who turned 10 on Feb. 27), with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez’s newest film with Owen Wilson titled Marry Me arrived in theaters on Feb. 11. In a cover story with PEOPLE to promote the film, Lopez spilled the beans on “Bennifer” and how “lucky and happy and proud” she is to be with him. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she said.