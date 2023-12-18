‘Tis the season of Christmas music, hot cocoa, and Bennifer. On Dec. 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a major star-studded holiday party at their Beverly Hills home, and the details will give you major FOMO.

According to PEOPLE, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lewis, and Lily Rabe were just some of the A-list guests who showed up to the soiree. But of course, the party was a family affair first, with Lopez’s twins Max and Emme; Affleck’s children Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel; and Affleck’s brother Casey all in attendance.

Lopez wasn’t just one of the night’s hosts — she also provided the entertainment. As seen in videos taken by friends and reposted on Instagram, Lopez led a huge sing-along of Christmas carols in her living room, including “Jingle Bells” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” accompanied by a full band. “Everybody, sing,” she encouraged her guests.

Lopez delivered in the fashion department, adhering to Christmas colors by donning a long festive red dress before changing into a sequined green gown for her performances. Their house was also decked out in extravagant decorations, including the golden tree that Lopez shared on Instagram a few days prior.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2023. Mindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“They threw a really fun party,” a source told PEOPLE, noting that “everyone was singing Christmas carols late into the night.” Although Lopez and Affleck often had to entertain guests separately, “they were both in such good spirits.”

Bennifer’s Holiday Traditions

Bennifer’s holiday party might be becoming an annual tradition. Last December, they celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple by throwing a soiree, where Lopez managed to pull off a rare treat.

She convinced Affleck to perform with her, singing John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve” as a duet at the piano.

While the couple threw another extravagant party this year, the rest of their holiday season will be more low-key.

In a new interview with Travel & Leisure, Lopez explained that her family’s Christmas plans include simply watching movies, cooking, eating, and playing games together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2023. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“My family are big holiday people,” she said.

“We love Thanksgiving and Christmas, it was always a big deal in our house and we’re going to spend it together. Hopefully a lot of laughs, [and] catching up on each other’s lives because we’re all so busy.”