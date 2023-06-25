Though Bethenny Frankel was once famously accused of “not supporting other women” on The Real Housewives of New York City, the tables have suddenly turned. During a conversation over cocktails in Max’s And Just Like That... Season 2’s second episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) mentions to Seema (Sarita Choudhury) that she “always found a reason not to” rent a Hamptons house when she was single. Her new realtor friend’s response: “Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?” The suggestion prompts Carrie to throw back her head in laughter, adding a dramatic “ha-ha.” As it turns out, the Bravo OG was among those who tuned in when the season’s first two episodes dropped on June 22 — and yes, Bethenny had a response of her own.

“When you’re off tv for years...AND JUST LIKE THAT...catty housewives are still talking about you,” the ReWives podcast host wrote over a premiere-day video of herself sipping rosé from a teacup, along with an inset clip from the new Sex and the City series. (Bethenny’s second RHONY run ended in 2019, though she’s since appeared in other reality shows, including Shark Tank, The Big Shot with Bethenny, and Money Court.) In the caption, the Skinnygirl mogul added, “CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies….”

In the comments section, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield wrote, “U r that GIRL,” adding a raised hands and flame emojis, while the B Strong founder’s fellow RHONY alum Sonja Morgan chimed in with a laughing-crying emoji.

Weeks earlier, Bethenny took her 1.4 million TikTok followers on a tour of her $6.2 million Bridgehampton mansion’s backyard in a June 4 TikTok video, showing off a seating area overlooking her swimming pool and hot tub, among other highlights. The former reality star, who now splits her time between the Hamptons and Connecticut with 13-year-old daughter Bryn and fiancé Paul Bernon, continued her home tour in a June 18 Instagram video, writing, “I love to spend time outside, and this space is a favorite of mine. Great for having coffee in the morning, relaxing, entertaining — whatever the mood calls for.”

As longtime RHONY viewers are likely aware, the AJLT mention is hardly the only connection between the Bravo and HBO franchises. Back in 2017, for example, SATC writer Candace Bushnell was on the receiving end of pal Dorinda Medley’s iconic Season 9 line: “I’ll tell ya how I’m doin’: not well, b*tch.” In fact, Dorinda is rumored to be the inspiration behind the Susan Sharon character (portrayed by actor Molly Price). Bushnell has also said she’s known RHONY’s Ramona Singer and Sonja for decades, and Luann de Lesseps “lives down the street.”

Noticeably, there was no mention of Bethenny — though Bushnell isn’t involved with AJLT anyway. Either way, the RHONY OG, who now has a reported $80 million net worth, seems to be laughing all the way to the bank.