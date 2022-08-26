“We all deserve to feel like bad b*tches,” Kamille tells me over Zoom. “The reason why I write songs is to help people feel better about your day and just let you know that you're not alone.” I may or may not have confessed to listening to her new single “Weight Loss” on repeat in a bid to navigate a messy life change. Giving big sister energy, Kamille is nothing but kind. “‘Weight Loss’ is all about that and that sense of empowerment,” she says. It helps, too, that it is an absolute bop.

Though she started her working life as a stockbroker in London’s Canary Wharf — Kamille studied economics, maths, and physics — music was always her “calling” and “true love.” Testament to that is the number of chart-toppers the BRIT Award-winning artist and Little Mix “fifth member” has been involved with: Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up,” Jess Glynne’s “I’ll Be There,” and Little Mix’s “Shout Out To My Ex,” of course.

Then there’s the Queen B in the room. Beyoncé herself referenced Kamille as a source of inspiration for Renaissance. “I was in actual shock [when I found out] but also at the same time thinking, and why was I not on this album, B?” But more on that later. For now, suffice it to say it is a collaboration she dreams of and is more than ready for. At present, she’s working on the release of her album, creating a headline show (coming “very soon,” she teases), and has a number of features lined up, including the soon-to-be-released “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

Booked and busy, Kamille is clearly thriving. “It feels like such a blessing to be able to see my work, either with other artists or on my own music. It doesn't feel real, so I’ll keep spinning a million plates happily,” she says with a smile. Adding to her joy this summer? Notting Hill Carnival’s long-awaited return. “It’s such an important part of our culture and my heart is always at Carnival every single year, especially the Jamaican side of me,” she tells me. “This year especially is going to be so exciting. I can’t wait.”

Below, Kamille talks all things Beyoncé and discusses scary career changes and the power of the breakup song.

Courtesy of Kamille

On ushering in our self-confidence era

I want to see people want to get into their confidence era. Having suffered with depression, how I view myself is one of the things I most wanted to change, so now when I look in the mirror I find something that I like about myself and focus on that one thing. Maybe I'm feeling my eye shape that day, so I'll do some nice eyeliner. It stops me from looking at things I don't like, because it's actually just boring to me now. The words that we have for ourselves are the most dangerous, but they can also be the most empowering.

On creating separation from social media

There’s too much comparison and expectations on social media. I’ve found it really tough, navigating that process in a way which feels good to me, and I’m grateful that I have such a strong support system around me that will lift me up if I’m not feeling my best. But as a musician, I try to remind myself that Michael Jackson wasn't logging on to social media and seeing what Stevie Wonder was doing every day. I give myself that space and avoid the negativity.

Courtesy of Kamille

On the power of breakup songs

It feels really natural to me to write about breakups and relationships because it is a shared experience; something that has literally happened to all of us. And music is such an empowering force, I just wanted to empower the girls through the pain and tough times, and make people feel good. “Weight Loss” is really about that feeling that I've had so many times, which I’m sure so many of us have also experienced, of finally losing that toxic weight from your life, be it friendships or romantic relationships.

On being Beyoncé’s inspiration

It's been such a close call with Beyoncé for the last three years because I was even in her studio writing on the Lion King album. I definitely hope there’s another album and I get to work with her, because she’s my ultimate dream collaboration. The fact that hasn't happened is keeping this big fire in my heart to make it happen. But for now, I'm just claiming to be a part of it because it’s such a dream and just the fact that she might have been using me as any kind of inspiration, that is wild to me. I'm so honoured. And Beyoncé, if you’re reading this, I just pray that I can work with you in the future.

On career changes & pursuing your dreams

I used to work in the finance world but I was spending most of my time in recording studios and learning what it took to make a song. I was so excited and inspired by that, and then I was going to work in an office where I didn’t feel like I belonged. I think it's about having the bravery sometimes to look at yourself and decide that you can do what makes you happy. I was lucky enough to know it was music, and no one could tell me any different. I was really fortunate that the first song I wrote — The Saturdays’ “What About Us” — went to number one in the charts.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.