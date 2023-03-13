For his acclaimed, fan favorite role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars March 12 — and his acceptance speech prompted tears from the audience and presenters alike. “My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching,” began his emotional speech. “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”

Ariana Debose, who presented the award along with Troy Kotsur, was already in tears reading Quan’s name — and the emotions didn’t let up from there. Quan was greeted with a standing ovation, and the camera panned to the reactions of several emotional well-wishers, from his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars to Steven Spielberg, who directed Quan’s first movie ever, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.

“My journey started on a boat,” Quan continued. “I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream.”

In addition to thanking his mom “for the sacrifices she made to get [him] here,” Quan went on to express his gratitude to several people — including his brother, David, and his Goonies co-star Jeff Cohen, who he also dubbed a “brother for life.”

“I owe everything to the love of my life,” Quan continued. “My wife, Echo, who, month after month, year after year, for 20 years, told me that one day my time would come.”

However, Quan didn’t always think so himself. “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” he said. “To all of you out there — please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you.”

More to come...