22 Movies On Netflix That Are Perfect For The Whole Family

Over the last year, many connected with their families — who, in some cases, doubled as new roomies — with the help of movies on Netflix. They brought joy, laughter, and, sometimes, seriously uncomfortable moments in the form of surprise sex scenes or not-so-family-friendly themes. That’s just the way it goes with the array of entertainment options at our fingertips, of course: Not every film on your to-watch list is guaranteed to work for your entire household, from impressionable kids to older relatives and grandparents. But fortunately, there are still plenty of options if you’re looking for Netflix movies that are sure to please everyone in the fam — especially now that we’re heading into fall, and the holiday season that will follow close behind. This season and all year long, there’s still nothing like the simple pleasure of catching a movie at home with loved ones by your side. (Plus, even if you’re not gathering in person, apps like Netflix Party have you covered with virtual viewing rooms.)

To save you from spending half the night scrolling through options to watch, here are some of the best movies for grandma and the whole family on the streaming service — from classic films to modern musical gems that are sure to leave the whole house feeling warm, fuzzy, and connected.

1. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

AIDAN MONAGHAN/NETFLIX

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this ultra-charming musical comedy about a pair of small-town Icelandic performers who hope to win big on the global stage. Its sweet messages about family and pursuing your dreams are sure to stick with you — as will all the amazing songs, one of which (“Husavik,” named for the Icelandic town that the characters hail from) was nominated for an Academy Award in 2021.

2. Chef

A crowd-pleasing film if there ever was one, Chef features a cast of Jon Favreau and several other stars — including Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson — that any family, especially the Marvel-obsessed kind, is sure to know and love. With the help of some delicious Cuban sandwiches, a disillusioned chef finds inspiration on the road in this celebration of life, food, and family.

3. Finding ‘Ohana

A Hawaiian family who happily calls New York “home” reluctantly heads to O’ahu for what turns out to be a seriously transformative summer. What follows (perhaps to the characters’ surprise) is a charming story that will win over the whole family, from younger kids who love the onscreen adventure and mystery elements to parents who appreciate the themes of heritage and home.

4. Yes Day

Yes Day follows one family’s experiment with saying “yes” to all of their kids’ requests for one day — which, as you might expect, results in mischief and some sweet moments, too. Jennifer Garner, who stars and produces, told People that she began the tradition of “yes days” in her own family after reading Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book on which the 2021 movie is based.

5. The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

NETFLIX

Family road trips are often pretty tricky, but the Mitchells’ goes especially awry when AI-controlled robots take over the world. As they fight the tech takeover, the quirky family comes together in this sweet animated adventure, which was written by the same team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The star-studded cast includes Olivia Colman, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and more.

6. Klaus

This whimsical Christmas film may not have gone on to win the Oscar — but it did win over families who found comfort in its feel-good story of a postman, Jesper, who finds purpose and friendship delivering toys on behalf of the mysterious Klaus. Even though it’s a holiday movie, Klaus is the kind that wins over the family any time of year.

7. Over The Moon

Another Oscar-nominated original from the streamer, Over the Moon is a musical journey of a young girl, Fei Fei, who tries to travel to the moon as she grieves her late mom and contemplates the prospect of her dad remarrying. It’s the kind of vibrant, musical journey that younger kids will love, while others will appreciate the themes of loss, family, and healing. Plus, several of your faves, including Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo and Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh, round out the cast.

8. David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The beloved broadcaster David Attenborough guides viewers on a reflective view of Earth and its uncertain future in this sweeping nature documentary. There’s both fear and hope to be found in the diverse ecosystems Attenborough observes, and the film features examples of eco-friendly steps in the right direction. The Netflix feature will win over kids and kids-at-heart who love wildlife and want to start taking a more active role in preserving the planet for future generations.

9. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix

This story of a child’s ingenuity is sure to inspire the whole family — plus, it really happened. In this uplifting film, a young boy named William Kamkwamba develops a wind turbine that saves his Malawi village from economic ruin. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind stars Maxwell Simba and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also wrote and made his feature directorial debut with the movie.

10. Philomena

Philomena may have won Judi Dench an AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Award — but rest assured, this is not one of those movies for grandparents and grandparents alone. Film lovers of all ages will be moved by this true story of a woman whose son was taken from her at an Irish abbey in the 1950s and her revealing quest to discover his whereabouts as a grown man.

11. We Can Be Heroes

A group of superheroes’ kids — including the daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl — team up to save their parents (and the world) in this playful Netflix original. Though this is by and large the next generation’s story, a few famous faces — such as Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal — make it a truly crowd-pleasing pick for the whole family.

12. Labyrinth

This dreamy cult classic was directed by Jim Henson, so expect plenty of puppetry from the Muppets creator. In Labyrinth, a teenage girl (Jennifer Connelly) must save her baby brother from a mysterious Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie). This surreal, Wizard of Oz-esque adventure is sprinkled with several iconic musical moments by way of Bowie — and what better way to bring a family together than with a shared song stuck in your heads?

13. Stuart Little

Rewatching Stuart Little as an adult might prompt some critical questions — first of all, why did a couple overwhelmed by so many wonderful children to adopt elect to bring home a mouse instead? But you’ll be pleased to find that this charming 1999 film fully leans into the surreal central conceit, delivering an earnest story about found family that totally stands up today. Plus, there are so many adorable details to discover along the way — like the fact the Stuart is literally in the middle of reading Little Women upon his introduction. He’s a good mouse.

14. Real Steel

Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, and boxing robots — set in a sort of near-future, Real Steel has all the makings of a great family film but takes the charm a step further with a touching father-and-son underdog story. This delightful hidden gem also features Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, a friend and fellow robot enthusiast who helps the scrappy team on their journey to victory.

15. Enola Holmes

Alex Bailey/Legendary

This family adventure follows Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, younger sister to Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). On the search for her missing mother, Enola discovers her detective skills and defines herself as an integral part of the sleuthing family — a good thing for viewers because a sequel is already in the works.

16. The Artist

What’s old is new again in The Artist, a 2011 film that brought the quiet charm of the silent-film era to the 21st century — and casually picked up a few Oscars along the way. Both movie lovers and history buffs are sure to enjoy this ode to Old Hollywood, whose beautiful black-and-white cinematography lends a truly timeless feel to the film.

17. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

This classic 1986 film may revolve around a high schooler’s dream skip day — but in depicting a trio of friends’ adventure around Chicago, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off delivers a totally universal message about seizing the day for all it’s worth. As Ferris (Matthew Broderick) reminds us in one of many fourth-wall-breaking moments, “Life moves pretty fast — you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

18. Falling Inn Love

For families who love a classic rom-com, Hallmark-esque Netflix originals are sure to deliver the sweet vibes and familiar storylines you crave. Falling Inn Love might follow a tried-and-true pattern — a woman from the big city finds love and fulfillment in a new, down-to-earth locale (this time New Zealand) — but Christina Millian’s warm performance as Gabriela, and her chemistry with the new man from down under (Adam Demos’ Jake), makes the film a must-see.

19. The Prom

If yours is a musical family, you will want to watch The Prom together — then promptly add its soundtrack to your Spotify rotation. The lively film is an adaptation from the popular Broadway musical and stars a variety of familiar actors from both stage (Hamilton’s Ariana DeBose and The Book of Mormon’s Andrew Rannells) and screen (Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and more).

20. Home

You may have heard some of the songs off this animated film’s soundtrack — both Rihanna and J.Lo star, so good music is a given — but have you sat down to watch it? If not, get the family together! This adorable adventure features Rihanna as Tip, a teenage girl who is trying to reunite with her mom amidst an alien invasion, and Jim Parsons as Oh, the outcast alien who accompanies her for the journey.

21. Benji

Netflix

The original Benji from 1974 spawned an entire franchise of charming low-budget films about its lovable titular mutt, but the pooch had long ago faded from the zeitgeist. But now Benji is back, thanks to this 2018 Netflix reboot film. Although he may not be quite the same dog that you remember from five decades ago, he still knows how to put a smile on your face.

22. Hugo

This whimsical Oscar winner follows a young orphan, Hugo, who lives in a train station and embarks upon a steampunk adventure with a new friend. It’s a cozy classic perfect for lovers of cinema history — helped, of course, by the fact that Martin Scorsese himself directed and a slew of famous names (including Jude Law, Ben Kingsley, and Chloë Grace Moretz) came along for the ride.