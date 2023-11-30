Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe might be famous and have its own nickname — but she thinks her feet will actually rake in the dough. On the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American founder shared what she thinks her next career move may be: OnlyFans.

More specifically, she joked about starting an OnlyFans account where subscribers could get exclusive photos and videos of her feet. “I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet,” she said. “I feel like it would be really lucrative.”

Kardashian’s OnlyFans Strategy

In a post-credits confessional scene, Kardashian went into detail about all of the content that could be featured on her theoretical OnlyFans account, proving that she has a solid strategy.

"You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it,” she said. “Put on pantyhose, if people still wear that, slowly? Sure. Take off a sock? Woohoo. Put my foot in some jello, I don’t know. Oooh, mud. Sand between my toes. I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account.”

Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians Season 4. Hulu

Naturally, the producers behind the camera egged her on, leading to fits of laughter. “You guys, swipe up for my OnlyFans link,” she said, giggling.

Kris Jenner has not commented on the matter. But given how she had concerns about Kim being the next Bachelorette when she tried to trick the family into thinking she accepted the job, it wouldn’t be shocking to see her worried about this potential venture either.

Her OnlyFans Tease

While it’s not known how seriously Kardashian is taking this OnlyFans idea, it’s not the first time that she’s (jokingly) teased the possibility.

In May 2022, Kardashian made fans think that she joined the network when she shared a midriff-baring photo of herself wearing pink lingerie on Instagram. “Link in bio baby,” she captioned the post, along with a lip-print emoji to emphasize the flirtiness.

Khloé Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

However, people who clicked the link in her Instagram bio found that it actually led to her Good American swimwear line. Fans should’ve guessed this would be the case given how her business was tagged in the post, but they appreciated the joke nonetheless. “Everybody thinking it’s an only fans link,” one fan commented.

Only time will tell if she’s serious about OnlyFans this time around.