If you don’t like one of Kim Kardashian’s Internet-breaking looks, don’t blame just her. On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, Kim K called out Kanye West fans who criticize her looks when they assume that her ex-husband hadn’t styled them. During a post-credits confessional, she wanted to set the record straight about a fiery ensemble that set the Internet ablaze when she wore it out to lunch with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in April.

“Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit everyone wants to talk about,” Kim said. “The Internet destroyed me and was like, ‘Haha, this is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.’” It turns out that the former Adidas designer put this outfit together for Kim, and she thinks the Internet would have had a much different opinion if they were aware. “The tea is this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out,” she said. “So if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f**king fickle.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, but at this time, they were still intertwined when it came to fashion. On previous episodes of The Kardashians, Kim admitted to being afraid to separate from Kanye style-wise after he had such a huge influence on her looks for years, even stating that he would quit his day jobs just to become her stylist.

While they’re no longer together, Kanye still tries to have a say in Kim’s wardrobe and even had some harsh words after she styled herself for WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards. “He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she revealed in a May episode. The rapper also couldn’t help himself when he saw pictures of Kim sporting various Prada looks in Milan and just had to share his thoughts. “No white glasses,” he advised her in a text message. “Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that.”

These days, despite co-parenting their four children, the couple formerly known as Kimye are not on the best terms. Most recently, on Oct. 24, Kim spoke out against Kanye’s anti-Jewish comments, which caused him to lose his major partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga, and as a result, his billionaire status. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”