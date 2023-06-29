Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Recognize “Different” Kanye West

Two years after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian has shared that she doesn’t recognize her ex-husband, Kanye West. In a preview of the July 7 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim became emotional when discussing West’s latest controversies, telling sister Khloé Kardashian that she’s “not ok” and “just can’t.” A crying Kim continued in the teaser: “It's so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim and West first began dating back in 2012 and got married two years later in 2014. The former couple welcomed four children together during their marriage (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) before Kim filed for divorce in 2021.

Although the SKIMS founder tends to stay silent about her ex-husband’s behavior, Kim previously discussed the rapper’s “false” narratives with her mother, Kris Jenner, during the June 1 episode of The Kardashians Season 3. “I never comment, I never post,” she said. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f*ck to call it, are going to be much more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be, and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in May, Kim appeared to open up about her marriage to West, without naming him specifically, explaining that “you cannot help people that don’t want the help.”

“It’s OK to have those different views. It’s why the world goes round,” she explained on the podcast. “But if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”