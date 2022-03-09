Five months ago, Robyn DelMonte (aka @GirlBossTown) was waitressing and working retail at Anthropologie in Boston. Now, the 27-year-old calls herself “the Internet’s agent” and posts videos about the publicity moves she thinks celebs should be making to her 389,000 TikTok and 17,000 Instagram followers. Given her knowledge of the Kardashian-Jenner family, plus her knack for flipping the script on tabloid drama to turn it into a potential rebranding opportunity, it was only right to get her expert take on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and all of *that* controversy.

So what do you really think of Kim and Pete as a couple?

Peter and I are around the same age, and he reminds me of so many guys I went to high school with — the guys who would wear American Eagle T-shirts and gray sweatpants to school and show up stoned but were really funny in math class. They weren't “popular,” but they got girls.

I feel like this is the quintessential plot. Kim was dating the quarterback of the football team type forever. They were arguing a lot, and then they broke up, and then she fell in love with the funny guy because not only did he make her laugh, but he also noticed the things the other guy didn’t.

We've seen this happen with all of our friends and now we're seeing it happen in Hollywood and I really like it. At the end of the day, if Kim's judgment sees the best in [Pete], then that's what I'm going to ride for. I think she needs some fun in her life. She needs to go to the movies and put M&Ms in her popcorn at an AMC theater in New Jersey and watch the new Spider-Man. Sometimes you need that.

Do you have any theories about how the two got together or how that DM slide went?

When you see a guy at a party and he’s being so funny and interacting with everybody and not full of himself, you’re drawn to that energy. I feel like when you do SNL, you’re in the writer’s room with all of them the week leading up to the episode — so Kim saw him in action [when she hosted the show]. When you see someone doing what they love, it’s so attractive. I think that was probably the first step and her being like, "Oh, this guy is really cute."

And then once you go on a magic carpet and dress up like Aladdin and Jasmine and have a kiss on national TV, you are owed a Nobu date, you know what I mean? They had to do it for the fans and then I think it just built up from there and turned into something amazing. It’s the power of the SNL appearance. I’ve got to get myself on SNL because I’m single and whenever people go on, they end up getting into relationships.

What do you make of the whole Instagram situation with Kanye, Kim, and Pete?

For one, I don't like talking about some of Kanye's actions on Instagram, including the ones about his family. The part I will speak about is Pete Davidson's publicity team has BDE. They know that with all of this going down on Instagram, if they launched Pete's Instagram, it would be big. That publicity team saw all of this and was like, "OK, if we act like Pete is launching his Instagram right now, while all this drama is happening, he's going to get a bunch of followers regardless and get eyes on his page, and we might as well talk about his new upcoming project through that." So I will say Pete's publicity team definitely gets the GBT stamp of approval. [Editor’s note: Davidson deleted his Instagram on Feb. 24.]

As for all of the other related actions on social media, it’s almost too much. I go on Instagram to see what Kim is doing, what the Revolve girlies are wearing. I don't want to see all of the [drama]. It makes me sad because I'm a massive Kanye fan. We have the same big three [Gemini sun, Pisces moon, Cancer rising]. I loved his documentary and I think he's a genius, I really do. But I think what is happening right now on social media is just not the best for anyone.

Do you have any ideas for how all of this drama can be used as good press for Kim or Pete?

I think Kim could do a lot to take back the narrative, but she doesn't have to. I respect her, and I think she holds her own so well and she has the media down to a science. I have one idea that I love since Kanye has been seen in photos with a couple of Kim look-alikes and people are saying that his new girls are acting like Kim.

Skims has to do a big billboard where it's an auditorium full of Kim look-alikes and then she stands up and it will say, "Will the real Skims Shady please stand up?" It can be taken in so many ways, whether it’s the people that Kanye is being seen with or how everybody dresses like the Kardashians. Kim is the OG, and it would obviously get press surrounding what is currently happening.

And for Pete, he shouldn't do anything super gimmicky because that's so not him, and that's the reason we love him. I think the media and consumers get such a kick out of Pete because there's something to say about a guy who looks like he just plopped down and doesn't belong in the Hollywood scene but is thriving in it.

Speaking of those of us who are not in the Hollywood scene, do you have any advice for how noncelebs can use a breakup as a personal rebrand?

There's a lot you can do besides getting bangs and dyeing your hair or posting your new thirst trap to your story and putting a “New Post” sticker over it so people click it. Those are some of the obvious things people do. But I think the best way to rebrand yourself is — and I'm going to sound like a T.J. Maxx quote right now — to work on yourself. When you work on yourself and you put all of that energy and effort you used to put into, say, going on Instagram on your web browser to see who he followed last, you can get so much done. It's out of sight, out of mind, but you want them to see you doing well.

Hey, if you want to get money pieces in the front of your hair and post the hot picture of you on your story, go for it. But I think the best way to rebrand yourself is to work on yourself because then in a year from now, when you are doing your thing and being the best version of yourself, you'll be like, "Wait, holy sh*t, I'm not even thinking about the person who made me do this but look at where I am now."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.