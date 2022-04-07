If you missed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting married in Las Vegas (kind of) at 2 a.m. on April 4, you weren’t the only one. During a family interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6, Kim Kardashian said that she was asleep while her sister got hitched and only found out about the “practice” wedding when she woke up. “She put it in the group chat, like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way, I got married last night’,” Kim told Kimmel. “And I woke up to, like, a million texts.”

TMZ was the first to report that Kourtney and Travis got married at a Las Vegas chapel on April, just hours after he performed at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating their ceremony. The next day, Kourtney confirmed their nuptials by sharing a slideshow of candid photos from their special day, but she clarified that it wasn’t the real deal. “After an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she captioned the post. “Practice makes perfect.”

While none of their loved ones were in attendance at the impromptu wedding — with Kim notably asleep through it all — some of Kourtney’s family members were aware of what was happening in Vegas. “I knew, and Khloé knew,” her mom Kris Jenner revealed, before sister Khloé Kardashian added, “I was on FaceTime.”

Kourtney also opened up about her wedding, admitting that while’s she not technically married to Travis, they did try to legalize it properly. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she explained. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

While they plan to hold more ceremonies and celebrations with their family and friends, Kourtney said she already feels married to Travis. “We just did it anyways, it’s what’s in the heart,” she said.