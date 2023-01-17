Kim Kardashian may be most known as a reality star and brand endorser, but she earned her billionaire status through her many business ventures as a shapewear maven, makeup mogul, and even a video game developer. And it looks like her negotiating skills have rubbed off on her children.

On Jan. 14, the KUWTK star’s son Saint West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye, lost his first-ever tooth and it was a big moment for him and his mom, aka the tooth fairy, especially after he had a special request from the famed tooth collector: in lieu of cash, he wanted Robux, the currency used in the online game Roblox. Per an Entertainment Tonight report, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share her son’s unique handwritten request. “Saint lost his first tooth,” she wrote with tooth and fairy emojis.

The seven-year-old’s letter to the tooth fairy read, “Can I please have Robux instead of [money].” There were also very polite requests including, “Please write back” with a smiley face and “Please check bag,” which presumably contained his tooth. The moment came after Kim returned from her trip to Toronto with her sister Khloé to attend her ex-husband Tristan Thomspon’s mom’s funeral.

Instagram/KimKardashian

Of course, Kim accommodated Saint’s request and even wrote a response to his letter. In another Instagram Story, the Skims founder shared what Saint received: a letter, two dollars in cash, a Roblox gift card, and some glitter for pizzazz. “North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive which I haven't done in 15 years lol,” she wrote in the post, which showed off her penmanship.

Instagram/KimKardashian

Saint has been a Roblox user for years and one incident with the gaming platform even made it onto the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians last April. In the April 14 episode, Saint comes up to Kim during a family gathering to show her a meme he found of her crying face on his Roblox game. To Kim’s horror, she finds out that the advert was for supposedly “new” footage of her infamous sex tape with Ray J, which was released to the public in 2007.

“The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family’s here,” she said in the show. “This is some real embarrassing sh*t.”

Kim is furious and even appears to threaten to sue Roblox during the episode, saying, “I’m not gonna let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground.”

Roblox responded to the incident, saying that after they found out about the inappropriate advertisement in September 2021, Roblox took action against the moderators. Per BBC, Roblox issued a statement, “The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to a few dozen people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”